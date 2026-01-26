Tax refunds are expected to be huge this year. How to get yours quick

Jan. 25, 2026, 5:06 a.m. ET

Tax refunds are expected to be huge this year, so many Americans may want to know the fastest way to get their hands on theirs is by free, electronic direct deposit.

Every year, tax refunds mark the biggest payday of the year for millions of Americans. Typically, 75% of Americans receive refunds each year. The average refund in 2025 was $2,939, IRS data showed. This year, refunds could be as much as 30% more due to new provisions from President Donald Trump’s mega tax and spending bill, according to James Knightley,chief international economist at Dutch bank ING.

Nine out of 10 taxpayers already receive their refunds through direct deposit, but the IRS wants to push that number higher because it’s the fastest and safest way to receive government payments. The IRS started phasing out paper checks for individual taxpayers last Sept. 30.

“Paper checks are over 16 times more likely to be lost, stolen, altered, or delayed than electronic payments,” the IRS said. “Direct deposit also avoids the possibility that a refund check could be returned to the IRS as undeliverable.”

You can even speed things up more. “Combining direct deposit with electronic filing is the fastest way to receive your refund,” the IRS said.

How do you sign up for direct deposit?

If you’re using tax software:

Select direct deposit as your refund method and type in the account number and routing number of your bank account. You can find the routing number, which identifies the location of the bank’s branch, on the bottom left corner of your checks or on your bank’s website. Your account number is on the bottom right corner of your checks, or you can sign into your online banking account or call your bank branch.

If you’re using a tax preparer:

Tell your pro you want direct deposit. They should know what to do.

Make sure you mark direct deposit on your return and include your information. Always double-check your entry to avoid mistakes and delays. If you’ve missed a number on your account or routing number, the IRS may send you a paper check.

What if I don’t have a bank account?

Find a bank through the FDIC website or the National Credit Union Administration using their Credit Union Locator Tool. Usually, people can open a bank account pretty quickly. You can also ask your preparer if they offer other electronic payment options.

Otherwise, you might be able to deposit your refund onto a reloadable prepaid debit card or mobile app. Many reloadable prepaid cards and mobile apps have routing and account numbers, which may be different from the card number. Check with your financial institution to make sure your card or app can receive the deposit and double-check the routing and account numbers.

Can I split my refund into different accounts?

Yes. Since refunds are expected to be larger than usual, splitting a refund can be a convenient way to manage your money. You can send some of your refund to an account for immediate use and some for future savings.

You can use your tax software to do it electronically or use IRS Form 8888, Allocation of Refund if you file a paper return.

You can split your refund, in any proportion you want, and direct deposit funds in up to three different accounts with U.S. financial institutions, reloadable prepaid debit cards, or mobile apps.

Your refund can only be deposited directly into a U.S. or U.S.-affiliated account in your name, your spouse’s name, or both if it’s a joint account. No more than three electronic refunds can be deposited into a single financial account or prepaid debit card.

How long does it take to get your tax refund by direct deposit?

Most refunds are issued in less than 21 days for taxpayers who filed electronically and chose direct deposit.

Through the IRS “Where’s My Refund” tool, you can track when the IRS received your tax return, when it approved a refund and when it issued the refund. The money should land in your account within five days from the date the IRS approves your refund.

If you mailed a paper return and expect a refund, it could take four weeks or more to process your return, the IRS said.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS by law can’t issue those refunds before mid-February. It said it expects most EITC/Additional CTC-related refunds for early filers to be available in taxpayer bank accounts or on debit cards by March 3, if they chose direct deposit and there are no other issues with the tax return.

Can I track my refund?

Yes. No matter whether you choose to receive a paper check or direct deposit into a single account or three accounts, you can use the “Where’s My Refund?” feature on the IRS website or call 800-829-1954.

You can check the status of your income tax refund 24 hours after e-filing or after four weeks if you filed by paper. Information is updated once a day, overnight. You’ll need your Social Security or taxpayer ID number, filing status and exact refund amount on your return.

If you split your refund, “Where’s My Refund?” will include a message confirming that your refund was split but won’t specify the amount deposited into each account. It’ll tell you the estimated date of the deposits and, if the IRS adjusted the amount of your refund for math errors or other reasons, it’ll tell you the amount of the adjustment.

