Encompassing coastal areas, deserts, mountains, forests, and grasslands of the southwestern United States, Southern California is a region of extraordinary biodiversity. In fact, San Diego County, home of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, is recognized as the most biodiverse county in the contiguous United States.

Yet native wildlife and ecosystems in the county and throughout Southern California face increasing challenges. Habitat fragmentation, destruction, and disturbance—primarily driven by urban development and infrastructure expansion—have led to a severe decline in suitable habitat for native wildlife. Many species in the region are now confined to only a few small, geographically separated populations, resulting in severe genetic isolation.

These impacts, combined with the effects of climate change and invasive organisms, have exacerbated the vulnerability of southwestern species and the region, and are a key focus of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance’s Southwest Conservation Program. The initiative focuses on the recovery, protection, and population support of threatened native wildlife and ecosystems in Southern California. It also works to connect local communities with regional biodiversity.

This effort received Top Honors in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) 2025 North American Conservation Award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions by AZA-accredited facilities and conservation partners to regional habitat preservation, species restoration, and support of biodiversity in the wild.

“The Southwest Conservation Program and its regional partners have achieved a tremendous impact with conservation-dependent species in Southern California,” said Brian Aucone, chief conservation officer at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance in Denver, Colo., and 2024-2025 chair of AZA’s Honors and Awards Committee.

The program specifically focuses on the conservation of six key species: the Mojave Desert tortoise, mountain yellow-legged frog, Pacific pocket mouse, San Bernardino kangaroo rat, Stephens’ kangaroo rat, and the western burrowing owl. Each selected species provides unique ecosystem services that contribute to the wellbeing of both wildlife and people in the region.

The initiative addresses habitat loss, genetic isolation, and invasive organisms through innovative, evidence-based approaches to wildlife recovery, habitat management, population genetic health, and local community engagement.

Thanks to collaborative partnerships and scientific expertise, the program has indeed achieved measurable successes, including establishing new wildlife populations, restoring essential habitats, and pioneering genetic monitoring. Equally important, it has fostered coexistence between people and wildlife by inspiring thousands of students and community members to engage in conservation action.

“San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance remains deeply committed to protecting Southern California’s extraordinary biodiversity through innovative conservation strategies and collaborative partnerships,” said Nadine Lamberski, chief conservation and wildlife health officer at San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. “Our Southwest Conservation Program exemplifies this dedication by addressing critical challenges and ensuring the recovery, genetic health, and habitat restoration of iconic native species.”

Learn more about other award-winning projects on AZA’s Honors and Awards Example Application webpage (login required).

Photo Credit: © San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

North American Conservation Award | Top Honors

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