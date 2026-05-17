Dr Hook singer Dennis Locorriere dies after ‘long and courageous battle’ with kidney disease

Dennis Locorriere, the frontman of 1970s band Dr Hook, has died at 76 following a “long and courageous battle” with kidney disease, his management confirmed.
Locorriere performed alongside Ray Sawyer, who died in 2019.
The group, initially called Dr Hook & The Medicine Show until 1975, achieved widespread fame with tracks such as “Cover of the Rolling Stone”, “Sylvia’s Mother”, and “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman”.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Locorriere, who, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on May 16 2026,” a statement released by Locorriere’s management said.
“Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him.
“He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him.”
The statement thanked “everyone who supported Dennis during his journey”.
It also asked for “privacy for his loved ones as they grieve this profound loss”.
Locorriere was born in Union City, New Jersey, and lived in the UK for 24 years before his death.
Locorriere founded the group, which debuted in 1971, with Sawyer, Billy Francis and George Cummings, before he went on to forge a solo career.
In 2014, the band reached number 11 on the top 40 chart with Timeless, a 40-track collection of chart hits, love songs and lesser-known gems from their extensive repertoire, more than 40 years on from their debut and seven years since their last top 20 album.
During a career spanning nearly six decades, Locorriere recorded more than 18 albums. He kept touring into his 60s.
He was also a songwriter, whose songs were recorded by the likes of Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Olivia Newton-John, and Helen Reddy.