Southwest passenger throws pizza after man ‘flirts’ with his wife

You wanna pizza me?

A food fight erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines flight after a passenger had a meltdown because he thought another man was flirting with his wife. A video of the pie-in-the-sky moment is currently taking off on Instagram.

The wild clip, uploaded on Jan. 12 by @mikeandbo, shows a Southwest air hostess confronting the culprit, who’s clad in a gray T-shirt and baseball hat.

A food fight erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines after a passenger had a meltdown because he thought another man was flirting with his wife. REUTERS

The passenger hurls a to-go bag at one of the people filming him. Instagram / @mikeandbo

“There’s no excuse, so I’m telling you you have to get off,” she commands as other passengers chuckle and react to the bozo.

At one point, a fellow flyer tells the traveler “Everyone wants you off, dude,” prompting him to turn and retort, “You want to chime in, guys?”

“So if your wife’s over there talking to another dude, man, you’re just gonna sit there and take it like a little bitch?” he continues while standing up. “You feel like you can talk to me. Is that fair?”

The flight attendant attempts to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail as the flyer continues to spew expletives. “You’re running your f – – king mouth, motherf – – ker,” he yells while collecting a to-go order of food, including a small pizza box.

This prompts the people filming to offer a “dollar for a slice” in jest, whereupon he wheels around and tells him, “Put your f – – king phone down you douchebag. Are you like 80? You’re still f – – king filming people?”

“Don’t make me throw my food at you,” he threatens.

He then puts his money where his mouth is and hurls the plastic bag at the cameraman, before gesturing like he’s going to hurl his pizza as well (a “plane” cheese?).

Authorities then escort the hellion off the plane.

The clip concludes with the recipient of said package glancing around at his fellow passengers and quipping “french fries anyone” as they erupt in guffaws. In other words, the jettisoned traveler ended up on the “no fry” list.

“Don’t make me throw my food at you,” yelled the flyer, before making good on his threat. Instagram / @mikeandbo

The Post reached out to Southwest for comment.

Commenters had a field day with the in-flight food fight with one declaring, “That’s when it’s appropriate to clap on a plane.”

“They really need to ban people for five years minimum,” said another, while a third wrote, “I think I figured out why his wife was talking to another guy on the plane.”

“So you offered $1 and he threw it at you for free?! Sounds like a deal,” joked one wit.

Others lauded the cameramen for how they handled the situation. “LOL the two men trolling were the real alphas. Bravo gentleman. Bravo,” praised one.