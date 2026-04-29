’Looking Forward’—Erling Haaland Responds to Barcelona, Real Madrid Transfer Links

Erling Haaland committed his future to Manchester City at the start of 2025 by penning a remarkable 10-year contract extension, and the striker isn’t planning on leaving the Etihad Stadium anytime soon, despite tenuous links to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Haaland has broken an array of Premier League scoring records since he rocked up in Manchester in 2022, immediately firing City to the treble. The Norwegian notched a record 36 Premier League goals during his first season at the club, and joined the competition’s ’100 Club’ in rapid time last December. Haaland’s ton was brought up in just 111 games.

He signed a five-year deal with the Cityzens upon his arrival, and rumors of Haaland potentially moving on to even grander things after conquering all on English shores have refused to dissipate, even after his contract extension.

A transfer to one of Spain’s ’big two’ has been regarded as the only plausible next step for Haaland, given his prestige.

Haaland Plays Down Transfer Talk Amid La Liga Links

Haaland has been tenuously linked with a move to Real Madrid. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

After last season’s disappointment, Man City have taken their sweet time to settle into 2025–26. Haaland scored for fun during the first half of the season, but has been less productive since the turn of the year.

Still, he’s expected to reclaim the Golden Boot, having bagged his 24th goal of the Premier League season last week at Burnley.

No matter how the final month of the campaign plays out, with City chasing the domestic treble, Haaland has said that “exciting times” beckon at the Etihad, and has played down any transfer links.

“I’m super happy, and I’m looking forward to what’s next because I think it’s exciting times for City as a club and also me as a player,” he told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to continuing with City.”

Talk of Haaland potentially moving to Barcelona rose to the surface during their recent presidential election, as unsuccessful candidate Victor Font said he was negotiating a “preferential option” to sign the striker should he decide to leave City. Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, insisted at the time that his client is “very happy” in Manchester.

As for Real Madrid, who are less striker-needy than their Clásico rivals, they were confirmed to have made a play for Haaland long before his meteoric rise to superstardom. Mere paper talk has kept the pair in close contact since, but there’s less evidence to suggest club president Florentino Pérez is considering a move for Norway’s leading hope at this summer‘s World Cup.

Haaland Sends Premier League Ominous Warning

Haaland is seeking to add a third Premier League trophy to his cabinet. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

Man City never thought they’d have to acquire a Haaland replacement in 2026, and the Nordic striker’s recent comments have offered them greater reassurance.

They’re going to make a splash in midfield, that’s for sure, with Rodri potentially joining Bernardo Silva in the departure lounge this summer. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is City’s top target, but Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández has also been touted as an option.

There was plenty of squad turnover last summer, and City made a pair of key signings in January that have helped them evolve into potential treble-winners. Worryingly, Haaland believes the Cityzens will only get stronger.

“It’s been a lot of change now the last couple of years, I would say in the last year,” the 25-year-old said.

“There’s been lots of players that have been here for a long time. So with new players, it takes time. It’s not easy to come into a new league for someone, new country, all of this. It takes time to adapt.

“I think exciting times and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

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