Jared Leto’s relationship history with several very famous exes

Jared Leto is notorious for keeping his relationships private, and his dating history is somewhat of a mystery.

The Hollywood actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman has been linked to some very high-profile women in the past, including Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson, as well as in-demand models.

However, while he has rarely shared insight into his romantic pursuits, his private life made headlines for the wrong reasons in June 2025 and July 2026 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, some of whom claimed to have been underage at the time.

Jared denied all the allegations against him, telling HELLO! in a statement in July: “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

Jared is notoriously private about his romances (Getty Images)

Jared admitted in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone that he preferred to be single. “I was never very proficient with the ladies when I was younger, but I started making up for lost time,” he said.

He added that, at the time, he wasn’t “particularly good boyfriend material,” stating: “I’m too obsessed with my own creative ambitions and my own goals.”

While he may have preferred the single life, some women tamed his bachelor ways. Find out more about Jared’s famous exes below.

Jared has been linked recently to actress Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella

Most recently, Jared is said to have turned his longtime friendship with actress Sofia Boutella into more. The pair were pictured vacationing in the French Riviera in July 2024 and holding hands while hiking in Malibu in October 2025. They were also photographed together at the 2025 Golden Globes, although neither has confirmed a romance.

Beauty appeared in 30 Seconds to Mars’ ‘Stuck’ music video

Beauty Thet Thinn

Jared was linked to Burmese model Beauty Thet Thinn, who appeared in Thirty Seconds to Mars’s 2023 music video for their song “Stuck.” Soon after, dating rumors surfaced when they were spotted at a hotel in Germany, followed by several public appearances together.

Jared fuelled speculation when he praised her contribution to “Stuck” on Instagram. “Born in Myanmar, a beautiful but war torn country in the middle of a violent conflict, Beauty brought with her an elegance, grace and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special. Thanks again to everyone who worked so hard and gave so much of themselves to this project. Very grateful!!!” he penned.

Valery dated Jared on-and-off for years

Valery Kaufman

Jared reportedly had an on-and-off relationship with model and aspiring actress Valery Kaufman for years. They met in 2015 and became friends before their relationship is said to have turned romantic.

They were spotted together several times over the years, and Valery was even pictured enjoying lunch with Jared and his mom in 2020. However, they reportedly split for good in 2022, and Valery is now married to commodities trader Dimitri Varsano.

Scarlett and Jared enjoyed a brief romance in 2004

Scarlett Johansson

While they never confirmed their relationship, Jared was linked to Scarlett Johansson in 2004. The pair were captured in a now-iconic paparazzi photo of Scarlett leaning in to kiss Jared while he stared at his phone. They seemingly reconnected in 2012 when they were spotted holding hands at the Democratic National Convention.

Many believe that Scarlett was referring to Jared in a 2016 Cosmopolitan interview, when she said: “Long, long ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable … but, like, so attractively unavailable.

“Rock bottom is the moment when you’re like, ‘I’ve lost myself. Why am I standing outside this bar at 1:30 in the morning texting while my friends are inside? Or taking a taxi to see him at some ungodly hour? This isn’t me.’ That is the moment you’ve gotta cut it off. Otherwise, it will keep coming back, suck your blood.”

Jared and Cameron were reportedly engaged

Cameron Diaz

Jared’s first high-profile relationship was with Cameron Diaz. The former couple met in 1999 and were even rumored to be engaged before they split in 2003.

They were rarely photographed together after reportedly meeting through mutual friends at a Hollywood party, but they sparked the tabloid media’s fascination with their refusal to speak about each other publicly.

The Mask actress made a slight exception during one candid interview. ”I don’t really want to talk about him. Just know that I love him more than anything,” she revealed, as per Us Weekly. ”The relationship grounds me, makes me feel like I have a home.”

Jared has been linked to several famous women over the years

Who else has Jared been linked to?

Jared has been linked to several other A-listers, including Lindsay Lohan. The actors co-starred in the 2007 movie Chapter 27, and reports suggested they were dating for months. However, Lindsay denied the rumors, telling Allure: “I never had a relationship with Jared. Swear to God, never did.”

In 2008, Jared was pictured kissing Paris Hilton at a party during the Sundance Film Festival, although no relationship appeared to follow.

Jared has also been linked to Ashley Olsen multiple times over the years, although neither has ever confirmed a relationship.

In 2014, he was said to be “hooking up” with Miley Cyrus. However, once again, their romance was never confirmed.