‘Young Sherlock’ Adds Sophie Skelton, Indira Varma, More For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video‘s Young Sherlock is replenishing its cast ranks as it embarks on a new mystery for Season 2. Joining Guy Ritchie‘s action comedy-drama as new series regulars are Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy), Sophie Skelton (Outlander), Indira Varma (The Night Manager) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones).

They join lead Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who plays the titular character, and fellow returning main cast members Dónal Finn (James Moriarty) as well as Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Holly Cattle, who play Sherlock’s mother Cordelia, brother Mycroft and sister Beatrice, respectively. (Details about new cast additions’ characters are not being revealed.)

Not coming back is Season 1’s female lead Zine Tseng, whose character Xiao Wei/Princess Gulun Shou’an saw her arc wrapped nicely in the finale. Tseng was considered unlikely to return but she had left the door slightly open in interviews.

Also not returning is Joseph Fiennes as Sherlock’s father Silas Holmes who jumped off a cliff in the Season 1 finale and was presumed — but not confirmed — dead. Further corroborating Silas’ fate is the fact that also gone is Numan Acar who played his fixer Esad Kasgarli in Season 1. (Fellow main cast member Colin Firth’s character Bucephalus Hodge was killed off earlier in the season.)

Season 2 of Young Sherlock, which charts the origin story of the world’s greatest detective, is currently in production, with executive producer Ritchie directing the first episode. Filming started in late May with Palermo, Italy as one of the locations.

Joseph Fiennes, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons in ‘Young Sherlock’ Season 1. Daniel Smith/Prime Video

Through its first 28 days of release, Season 1 of Young Sherlock reached 45 million viewers and ranks among the top 10 Prime Original Seasons all-time. The series hit number 1 in over 95 countries worldwide, with 63% of its audience coming from international markets and an outsized performance in the UK, India, and Germany, per the streamer.

The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Marc Resteghini, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, Harriet Creelman, and co-executive producers Steve Thompson and James Dormer. Motive Pictures leads physical production.

This marks Skelton’s first TV role since concluding her seven-year run on Starz’s Outlander playing Brianna Randall Fraser. On the big screen, she starred in the sequel I Can Only Imagine 2 earlier this year and was seen in the 2025 British thriller Row. Skelton is repped by Emptage Hallett, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Williams is known for her roles in The Sixth Sense and Rushmore. She most recently played Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo”s Nest opposite Aaron Pierre at The Old Vic in London’s West End and will be seen reprising her starring role in Season 2 of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, which will be released later this year.

Varma plays Mrs. Gardiner in The Other Bennet Sister and also recently starred in Season 2 of The Night Manager for Prime Video alongside Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman and in the ITV limited series Coldwater alongside Andrew Lincoln. Her upcoming projects include Season 2 of Dune: Prophecy and the feature film Frank & Louis. Varma is repped by 42MP in the UK and Principal Entertainment, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham in the US.

Tony nominee Gillen, winner of three Irish Film & Television Awards, recently had a major role in Taylor Sheridan’s series Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+. He will next be seen in the film Sunny opposite Angelina Jolie, and on television in Tall Tales & Murder for BBC, and Saviour for ITV.