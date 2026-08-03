‘Spider-Man’ Cements Zendaya And Tom Holland As The 2026 Box Office’s Highest-Grossing Couple

There are power couples and then there’s Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Hollywood has seldom seen two stars dominate the global box office simultaneously the way Tom Holland and Zendaya have this summer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to $355 million in North America and $927 million worldwide, racking up the second-largest global opening weekend in box office history, behind only Avengers: Endgame. With no major competition for the remainder of August, the film is expected to surpass $1 billion worldwide within its first week.

Its success arrived alongside Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars Holland and Zendaya and has grossed $911 million worldwide across three weekends in release. Together, the two films supercharged the biggest domestic box office weekend ever recorded, bringing in roughly $430 million across North America.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: A Vicarious Summary

For Zendaya, the numbers round off a strong year. Between The Drama, The Odyssey and Brand New Day, her films have earned nearly $2 billion worldwide.

Her 2026 is also not over. Dune: Part Three arrives in December, giving her a another franchise conclusion this calendar year (Euphoria being the first). If it performs in line with its predecessors Dune: Part One ($410 million) and Dune: Part Two ($714 million worldwide), Zendaya will inch closer to Brie Larson’s 2019 record for the biggest single-year worldwide box office total ever recorded for an actress (Larson starred in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.)

Her The Odyssey co-star Benny Safdie’s supporting turns in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Odyssey have placed him at the top spot for this year’s box office returns, but both Zendaya and Holland are hot on his heels.

Holland, meanwhile, has crossed roughly $1.8 billion in worldwide grosses this year through The Odyssey and Brand New Day combined. He might also feature in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which, considering the last Avengers film continues to hold multiple monetary records, would propel Holland’s box office returns to new heights before the year ends.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer: Spiderman, Doctor Strange And More Missing

‘Spider-Man’ And ‘The Odyssey’

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the “Spider-Man : Homecoming” photocall at The Ham Yard Hotel on June 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Holland and Zendaya first worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming nearly a decade ago. Since then, both have evolved from franchise stars into leading actors capable of opening films for very different audiences. Also, Holland confirmed they were married earlier this year.

Nolan’s The Odyssey is a prestige blockbuster adaptation photographed for IMAX that drew audiences well beyond the typical superhero crowd. Brand New Day returns Peter Parker to a personal story following the events of No Way Home — focused on isolation and sacrifice of identity, paired with superhero spectacle. Critics responded with a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, while audiences awarded it an A CinemaScore and a 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the more striking aspects of Brand New Day‘s launch is what it accomplished without. Considering that until today, IMAX screens remained committed to The Odyssey, Marvel and Sony’s latest Spider-Man film achieved its record-breaking debut largely without the premium-format support that typically lifts blockbuster openings, making the nearly $1 billion global launch even more impressive.

Internationally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains Zendaya and Tom Holland’s most successful film so far, performing strongly across all major markets. China led overseas with $121 million, while the United Kingdom, Mexico, South Korea and India all produced franchise-best or near-record openings.

What Is Next For Tom And Zendaya After ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Brand New Day ended with an assurance that Spiderman will return, although it is unconfirmed if that will be as soon as the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

The latter is releasing on the same day as Dune: Part 3, starring Timothee Chalamet and a plethora of A-listers including Zendaya. She also has the much delayed Shrek 5 coming up in 2027.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s planning to “disappear for a little bit” after her current projects and press tours wrap up. And considering Spider-Man, Dune, The Odyssey, Euphoria and everything else from the last couple of years, surely nobody would begrudge the newlyweds some much-needed time off.

This article was originally published on Forbes.com