“He Definitely Must Be Salty”: Ex-NBA Star Claims Bam Adebayo Snubbed LeBron James Over His 76ers Decision

Leaving LeBron James off an all-time top-five list is bound to spark questions. But that’s exactly what Bam Adebayo did after James chose the Philadelphia 76ers over the Miami Heat. And now, a former NBA player believes Adebayo’s decision not to count James has less to do with basketball and more to do with lingering disappointment.

The debate unfolded on Nightcap, where former Heat player Iso Joe brought up Adebayo’s list featuring Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant, and Tim Duncan. One omission immediately stood out: LeBron James. Former NBA player Josh Smith wasted little time offering his own theory.

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“[Adebayo] probably mad Bron ain’t come down to South Beach and mess with him. Might be a little salty.”

Iso Joe ultimately leaned toward the same conclusion, remarking, “He definitely must be salty that Bron didn’t pick the Heat.”

It’s an easy storyline to sell.

James’ decision to sign with Philadelphia immediately altered the balance of power in the Eastern Conference. It was disappointing as he had been linked to Miami. Given Adebayo’s longstanding admiration for James, connecting the snub to free agency drama makes for an attention-grabbing talking point.

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However, the broader picture tells a different story.

When James ultimately chose Philadelphia, Adebayo publicly dismissed any notion of disappointment. Instead, he described James as someone he still viewed “like a brother,” making it clear that their relationship extended well beyond offseason speculation.

“We’ve been Olympic teammates, but even before that, we’ve always had down-to-earth conversations,” Adebayo said. “I’m happy for him. You want what’s best for somebody.”

Even after becoming conference rivals, the mutual respect remained intact. That competitive respect became even more apparent behind the scenes.

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Following LeBron James’ move, Adebayo famously texted James that he was going to “bust his a**.”

The message quickly went viral, but it reflected the playful confidence often shared between close friends preparing to compete against each other. It wasn’t evidence of a rift. If anything, it reinforced the healthy rivalry that now exists between two players who have long admired each other’s games.

There’s also another explanation for Adebayo’s list that has little to do with emotion.

Rather than simply naming the five greatest players ever, his selections resemble a traditional basketball lineup. Curry naturally occupies the point guard spot. Then, Jordan and Bryant are the shooting guard and small forward, while Durant and Duncan complete the frontcourt.

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When viewed through that lens, the list appears to prioritize positional balance over stacking the five biggest names in NBA history.

That approach inevitably creates difficult choices.

If Adebayo had to add LeBron James, he would need to replace one of the players already occupying a similar role. Most likely Durant or Bryant, depending on how the lineup is constructed. Now, whether fans agree with that philosophy is another debate entirely, but it offers a basketball explanation that doesn’t rely on personal feelings towards James.

Until Adebayo explains his reasoning in greater detail, both interpretations will circulate. However, James off any all-time top-five list can become a story of its own. Something that’s also turning into a headline of its own is the Eastern Conference. Last week, Adebayo revealed he was looking forward to every battle.

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“We got a whole new turnaround in the East, so it’s going to be exciting this year,” Adebayo said.

Part of that is due to James picking the 76ers over the Golden State Warriors or any Western Conference team. Re-joining Miami or Cleveland and winning with them would have made for a fairytale ending. But it appears that after weeks of silence, the 41-year-old has weighed in on logic more than anything else.

We say that because James has joined a starting lineup that includes a core of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and VJ Edgecombe. In his personal statement, he clearly mentioned, “I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work.”

When you take away the importance of roots, family, and familiarity, you can already see the Cavaliers and the Heat losing their charm. Insider Brian Windhorst clarified that the acquisition of Jaylen Brown significantly strengthened Philly’s case. There were a few other factors at play as well.

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Maxey has a strong relationship with James, given their representation by Klutch Sports. Windhorst suggests, “joining a new team that has lots of egos and needs, having a connection with the point guard was an edge for Philly.”

Was Miami that bad an option, though?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the new face of the franchise. That’d be a compelling factor for any young player to join them. However, for James, he would have analyzed how many players Pat Riley traded to acquire the Greek Freak. That’s a steep slope. Four key stars went out, and they also lost Norman Powell.

That would’ve automatically lowered Bam Adebayo and Giannis’ new team on James’ list. And in case you were wondering, Cleveland floats in a very similar bracket. Many thought the 41-year-old would fancy playing alongside James Harden…

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Windhorst did acknowledge that. However, sources also shed light on who the Cavaliers did not have. To bring Harden on board, Cleveland traded Darius Garland, who is close to James and is also represented by Rich Paul’s agency.

In the end, yes, Adebayo and the Heat’s pursuit of James wasn’t successful. But one thing they can succeed in doing is preventing the Akron Hammer from becoming the first player to win championships with four franchises.

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The post “He Definitely Must Be Salty”: Ex-NBA Star Claims Bam Adebayo Snubbed LeBron James Over His 76ers Decision appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.