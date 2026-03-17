Sporting CP vs. Bodo/Glimt: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Bodø/Glimt are in a great position to continue their storybook Champions League run and reach the quarterfinals of the competition on debut.

A 3–0 victory over Sporting CP in last week’s first leg leaves the Portuguese team with a mountain to climb on Tuesday evening, but they were excellent on home soil during the league phase.

Bodø, who overcame Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan (twice) to reach the last 16, performed like seasoned Champions League participants last week, overwhelming Sporting at their home.

Goals from Sondre Fet, Ole Blomberg and Kasper Høgh saw Kjetil Knutsen’s men ease to victory, and they’ve proven throughout this competition that they‘re not solely reliant on their slick artificial surface to have success.

While Tuesday’s visitors started their domestic campaign before the first leg, they enjoyed another weekend off ahead of their trip to Lisbon. Sporting were also inactive between the two games, as their clash with Tondela was postponed so they could prepare for Bodø’s visit.

Should they avoid a staggering Sporting resurgence, Bodø will become just the second Norwegian team to reach the Champions League quarterfinals in the competition’s history.

Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt Score Prediction

Visitors Dig In to Reach Quarterfinals

Knutsen is the mastermind behind Bodø’s success. | Fredrik Varfjell/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Sporting were perfect at home during the league phase, but merely a victory might not be enough for the hosts, given the comfort of Bodø’s triumph last week.

Worryingly for the Portuguese side, there was a distinct gulf between the two teams, with Knutsen’s men oozing much swagger and class. Given the difficulty of their previous challenges, Sporting’s visit looked like a walk in the park for the Eliteserien underdogs.

They’re playing with the telepathy and conviction that any team would dream of boasting, with their free-spirited nature rendering them an enthralling watch. The neutral is desperate for their fairytale to perpetuate, and a potential quarterfinal with Premier League leaders Arsenal may await.

Sporting’s excellent home record: Bodø are unlikely to have it all their own way in Lisbon, with Rui Borges’s side securing a top-eight finish in the league phase after winning its four home games. Paris Saint-Germain were among the teams to succumb in the Portuguese capital.

Bodø are unlikely to have it all their own way in Lisbon, with Rui Borges’s side securing a top-eight finish in the league phase after winning its four home games. Paris Saint-Germain were among the teams to succumb in the Portuguese capital. History favors Bodø: While Sporting have won all three home meetings against Norwegian opposition without conceding, they haven’t overturned a three-goal deficit in a major European tie since 1963–64.

While Sporting have won all three home meetings against Norwegian opposition without conceding, they haven’t overturned a three-goal deficit in a major European tie since 1963–64. Sporting’s knockout form: The hosts are winless in their previous six European knockout ties, and have failed to score in each of their previous three. Bodø, on the contrary, have three wins from three.

Prediction: Sporting CP 1–1 Bodø/Glimt

Sporting CP Predicted Lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt

Sporting are aiming to conclude Bodø’s dream debut by mounting a stunning comeback. | FotMo

Like Bodø, Sporting had the weekend off, so they should head into the second leg relatively fresh.

There are no major updates on the injury front since the first leg. The hosts are still without Ricardo Mangas, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Fotis Ioannidis and Geovany Quenda. The Chelsea-bound Quenda is dealing with a broken foot.

In his absence, Borges has utilised Geny Catamo and Pedro Gonçalves out wide, although the latter loves to drift infield and aim to receive possession between the lines. He’s notched 16 goal contributions in the Primeira Liga this season, while Francisco Trincão has recorded 10 league assists. Both will be trying to serve sharpshooter Luis Suárez on Tuesday.

Sporting CP predicted lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (4-2-3-1): Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inácio, Araújo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincão, Gonçalves; Suárez.

Bodø/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP

Knutsen will opt for the same starting lineup. | FotMob

It’d be a major surprise if Knutsen deviated away from the formula that has helped Bodø reach this point. With the visitors dealing with no injuries or suspensions, he could name an unchanged starting lineup in Lisbon.

However, three players are walking a tightrope on Tuesday evening. Sondre Auklend, Patrick Berg and Jostein Gundersen are all a yellow card away from serving a one-game suspension.

The absence of Berg, in particular, would be hugely damaging if they do progress into the last eight.

Jens Petter Hauge wasn’t on the scoresheet last week, but he assisted Bodø’s second and third goals. The winger ran riot at San Siro in the previous round, and his threat in transition could come to the fore on Tuesday.

Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs. Sporting CP (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Gundersen, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge.

What Time Does Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio José Alvalade

: Estádio José Alvalade Date : Tuesday, March 17

: Tuesday, March 17 Kick-off Time : 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT

: 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)

Sandro Schärer (SUI) VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)

How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, HBO Max, TNT Go

MORE: Full list of Champions League broadcasters around the world

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC