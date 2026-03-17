Celtic To Beat Leeds To Kasper Hogh Deal, Summer Transfer Stance Outlined

(Credit: Imago)

Celtic have a better chance of winning the race to sign Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh than Leeds United this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has drastically enhanced his reputation with his form in the Champions League so far this season, and the Whites and the Bhoys are among of a number of clubs who are chasing a deal for him.

Bodo/Glimt are keen to keep hold of the former Denmark youth international, and sources have indicated that the player himself is also hopeful of being able to continue playing Champions League football, whether that be with his current club or elsewhere.

Leeds are set to find it “difficult” to sign Hogh as a result, while Celtic still have their hopes of Champions League football alive for next term.

Celtic’s transfer plans are set to incorporate a significant rebuild alongside the appointment of their new manager, and a deal for Hogh may not be off the table for them this summer.

Credit: Imago

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Celtic set to face major competition for Kasper Hogh

Hogh has been extensively linked with a move to the UK in recent months, as both Celtic and Championship side Norwich City tried to make a move for him during the January window.

However, his Champions League knockout goals against Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting now appear to have elevated him into the next bracket of clubs when it comes to his potential next destination.

He now has six goals and three assists to his name from just 13 games in Europe’s premier club competition this season, and he looks set to fire Bodo/Glimt into the quarter finals.

His European exploits have seen the striker’s stock rise dramatically in recent months, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed across other leagues.

Hogh has never played outside Scandinavia so far in his career, but that could soon change given the way that he has proven himself in the Champions League of late.

Celtic ready to sell Johnny Kenny

Football Insider revealed earlier this week that Celtic are ready to sell Johnny Kenny this summer, with the youngster currently out on loan at Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made a bright start to his spell in the English third tier, but the desire to overhaul the options at his parent club could be set to force him out of the door permanently ahead of next season.

Reinforcements at the top of the pitch are a key priority for the Glasgow giants in the summer window, and Kenny is expected to find himself on the chopping block as a result.

It remains to be seen whether Hogh could potentially come in as his replacement, but it has already become clear that Celtic will find it very hard to sign him if they do not secure Champions League football.