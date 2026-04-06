Stephens vs. Tatjana Maria Prediction, Odds to Win Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Data Skrive
April 5, 2026Updated April 6, 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET
In a match slated for Monday, Tatjana Maria (No. 61 in rankings) will face Sloane Stephens in the Round of 32 at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.
Stephens is favored (-165) in this match compared to the underdog Maria (+130).
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Monday at 10:36 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Sloane Stephens vs. Tatjana Maria matchup info
- Tournament: Upper Austria Ladies Linz
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, April 6
- Court Surface: Clay
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Stephens vs. Maria Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Stephens has a 62.3% to win.
Stephens vs. Maria Betting Odds
- Stephens’ odds to win match: -165
- Maria’s odds to win match: +130
- Stephens’ odds to win tournament: +2200
- Maria’s odds to win tournament: +8000
Stephens vs. Maria matchup performance & stats
- In one tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Stephens has gone 0-1.
- On clay, Stephens has won 28.6% of her service games and 0.0% of her return games over the past year.
- In her last tournament (the Credit One Charleston Open), Stephens was defeated by Renata Zarazua 2-6, 0-6 on March 30, in the Round of 64.
- Maria has put up a 1-7 record in seven tournaments on clay over the past 12 months.
- While playing on clay, Maria has a 53.1% winning percentage in service games and a 26.7% winning percentage in return games.
- On clay Maria is 128th in break point win percentage (35.1%) after going 20-for-57.
- In the Round of 16 of her last tournament (the Copa Colsanitas) on April 1, Maria was defeated by No. 132-ranked Katarzyna Kawa 3-6, 3-6.
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