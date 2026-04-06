Southeast Notes: Mosley, George, Jovic, Hawks

The Magic have had a disappointing year relative to their preseason expectations. They have played at around a .500 level since a 10-4 run in November and find themselves just a half-game ahead of the 10th-seed Heat coming into Sunday’s game against the Pelicans.

Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel writes that the team is likely to make head coach Jamahl Mosley the scapegoat for the team’s struggles, a move Bianchi considers to be typical of how NBA teams operate but still misguided.

Bianchi notes the injuries to players like Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black that derailed Orlando’s attempts at building momentum throughout the season, but also focuses on the team’s lack of effort and toughness in moments when it matters most, such as losing big games to the Raptors and Hawks while trying to make up ground for the postseason. He suggests that if the Magic fire Mosley, it will not be because he’s a bad coach, but to provide an excuse for a team that has disappointed and shown a lack of heart.

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