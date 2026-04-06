Southeast Notes: Mosley, George, Jovic, Hawks

The Magic have had a disappointing year relative to their preseason expectations. They have played at around a .500 level since a 10-4 run in November and find themselves just a half-game ahead of the 10th-seed Heat coming into Sunday’s game against the Pelicans.
Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel writes that the team is likely to make head coach Jamahl Mosley the scapegoat for the team’s struggles, a move Bianchi considers to be typical of how NBA teams operate but still misguided.
Bianchi notes the injuries to players like Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black that derailed Orlando’s attempts at building momentum throughout the season, but also focuses on the team’s lack of effort and toughness in moments when it matters most, such as losing big games to the Raptors and Hawks while trying to make up ground for the postseason. He suggests that if the Magic fire Mosley, it will not be because he’s a bad coach, but to provide an excuse for a team that has disappointed and shown a lack of heart.
We have more from around the Southeast Division:
- Following up on the recent news that Kyshawn George will miss the rest of the Wizards‘ season, head coach Brian Keefe spoke on what he saw from the second-year forward’s season. “He had a terrific year,” Keefe said, per Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network (Twitter video link). “This guy made a huge jump, and that’s a credit to him and the amount of work he put in this summer. We’re really excited for a bright future for him.” Keefe added that George planned to work on his body this offseason and called him “a great example for our organization and the kind of guys we want.”
- Nikola Jovic was expected to step into a larger role for the Heat this season after signing a four-year rookie scale extension, but he struggled to adjust to the team’s increased pace and new style, Barry Jackson writes for the Miami Herald. Jovic only appeared in two of Miami’s last 10 games, the most recent one ending with him limping off with a sprained ankle. “Last year was easy because of the offense we ran and the way we played, I kind of knew what my role was,” he said. “This year, with an offense where you don’t have calls and don’t really know where to be at what time, it’s hard for me because sometimes I play five [center], sometimes I play [four], sometimes I have the ball in my hands, sometimes I don’t… It’s hard because you never get similar looks.”
- The Hawks have won four straight games and six of their last seven. With a week to go, they will now face one of their toughest tests of the season as they look to secure a top-six seed, Lauren Williams writes for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Hawks will play the Knicks, the Cavaliers twice, and finally the Heat over the next week, which Williams notes is the second-hardest remaining schedule in the league. With a record of 45-33, they sit two games ahead of the Raptors and Sixers, who are tied for sixth in the East following Toronto’s loss on Sunday.