Steven McBee Jr. reveals dad Steve McBee Sr.’s prison release date

Steve McBee Sr. will be home for the holidays, according to his son, Steven McBee Jr.
The “McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star, 32, said McBee Sr., 54, will be released from FPC Yankton in South Dakota on Sept. 11 — less than one year into his two-year prison sentence.
“He is under 60 days now,” McBee Jr. told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” earlier this week. “He’s doing great. He’s ready to get home, ready to see the grandbabies, and ready to cook us some dinners.”
McBee Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of crop insurance fraud in 2024. He was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison in October 2025 and ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution. The father of four self-surrendered to prison in Yankton, South Dakota, on Dec. 1, 2025.
Before he reported to prison last year, McBee Sr. told People he had been “meeting with pardon attorneys.” He also received advice from “Chrisley Knows Best” alum Todd Chrisley, who, along with his wife, Julie Chrisley, was released early from prison in May 2025 on full pardons. The couple was previously found guilty in 2022 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.
While McBee Sr. hasn’t appeared in “The McBee Dynasty” in a full-time capacity since the start of his legal woes, McBee Jr. said he’s been keeping up with the Bravo show’s third season from prison.
“He’s actually watching the show, which is hilarious,” McBee Jr. told “VRT,” joking his dad is “catching some heat” from his girlfriend, Masha Petrova.
The drama surrounding the women in McBee Sr.’s life has continued to be a hot topic in “The McBee Dynasty,” even without his presence in the show. His relationship with Petrova, the ex-best friend of his former situationship/CFO of McBee Farm & Cattle Co., Galyna Saltkovska, has caused mounds of tension within the family and the business over the last two seasons.
However, it sounds like he and Petrova are still going strong.
“It changes from what he tells us compared to what he tells Masha. We can’t get a straight answer out of him,” McBee Jr. said. “My belief is that, yes, they are together.”
It seems like the family patriarch will have some explaining to do when he returns home in less than two months.
“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.