From Durham to Wendell to Raleigh: Noah Kahan’s concert stop goes beyond the music :: WRAL.com

Noah Kahan, a two-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter from Vermont, is bringing his “The Great Divide Tour” to North Carolina State University’s Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday.

From tour merch access to local business pop-ups and logistics, this article is your go-to spot for all things tour-related.

When and where: Carter-Finley Stadium rules

The show is expected to start at 6:25 p.m.. Artists Gigi Perez and Annabelle Dinda are opening up for Kahan.

Live Nation said fans must add tickets to their Apple or Google Wallet from the Ticketmaster app before arriving at the stadium. Tickets will be scanned after the security screening.

Carter-Finley Stadium has a clear bag policy, and all clear bags cannot be larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. Small purses or clutch bags no larger than 6.5” x 4.5” will also be permitted. Officials said exceptions are typically granted for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

Concertgoers can bring one sealed, unopened plastic water bottle up to 20 ounces, or an empty, non-glass water bottle up to 32 ounces.

Carter-Finley is a cashless venue. Cash will not be accepted at concession stands, parking lots or ticket booths.

Where to buy Noah Kahan merch

Early access merch will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. in “Raleighwood,” the plaza between Carter-Finley Stadium and Lenovo Center.

At the show, there will be merch booths at sections 212 and 215, Gates 1, 7 and 9, Plaza West, Plaza North and “Raleighwood.”

Traffic & parking

Live Nation said parking lots will open at 1:30 p.m., and stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.. They recommend arriving early and parking before 4 p.m., and Carter-Finley recommends carpooling.

Concertgoers are asked to purchase parking in advance. Live Nation said limited day-of parking passes will be available. Cash payments will not be accepted.

A dedicated rideshare drop off space is located at Bunn Field.

The Detour Guide: Noah Kahan makes local business connections

Several local businesses are participating in Kahan’s “The Detour Guide.” At each tour stop, selected businesses are offering special themed menus, free exclusive swag and more, while supplies last.

Here’s where and when to get yours:

Bellow Butcher Co. Special menu item: “The Dashboard,” verde roasted chicken, scallion shredded lettuce, quesadilla sauce, chamoy pickles, spicy Dorito crumble Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 8 N. Main Street, Wendell

Daughter’s Soft Serve Special menu item: “The Northbound,” waffle cone, vanilla soft serve, marshmallow core filling, maple, flakes, maldon salt Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. 6 N. Main Street, Wendell

The Local Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. 1235 Hurricane Alley Way, Raleigh

Record Krate Playing Noah Kahan’s music all day Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 208 S. White Street, Wake Forest

Parallax Coffee Lab Special menu items: “Cowboys Cry Too,” fruity nitro cold brew, Dr. Pepper, lime juice and cherry bitters over ice; “The Ladybug,” housemade black cherry mocha, Nekohama matcha and oat milk over ice; “Americano Cars,” orange juice, cardamom and espresso with maple cold foam over ice; “The Great Divide,” clarified oat milk yuzu punch, double shot espresso and blueberry ginger syrup over ice; exclusive coffee bags from B&W Roasters; ladybug macarons from Little Blue Bakehouse Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 18 E. 3rd Street, Wendell

Revel Durham Offering a special mental health spin class supporting The Busyhead Project, founded by Noah Kahan, with the mission to end stigma around mental health and improve access to resources around the world Friday, 5:15 p.m., online pre-registration required 115 Morris Street, Suite 111 Durham



WRAL talked to several of the participating businesses.

Bellow Butcher Co. said Kahan’s team reached out to Parallax Coffee, who previously did an event for musician Conan Gray. They said Parallax Coffee asked if they were interested in partnering with other businesses, and that’s when Bellow Butcher Co. and Daughter’s Soft Serve got involved.

“It’s amazing. Like the fact that they’re taking this effort to not only look for small businesses, but small businesses outside of the major cities,” said Lauren Gass, owner of Bellow Butcher Co.. “It’s setting the tone for other people to come out here to small towns and spend the time to come out and visit these areas and that we’re worth the visit.”

Bellow Butcher Co. said they’re staffed up and ready for the busy day.

“We’ve had people from the Charlotte area saying that they’re going to be here and excited to try the menu,” said Gass. “I’m not sure what to anticipate, but I’m really excited. I know we always have a line out the door for Saturdays in general, so I’m anticipating it being significantly more for this event.”

For some businesses, this event offers a lifeline. Kenneth Freyer, the owner of Parallax Coffee Lab, says construction on both sides of downtown Wendell has significantly reduced its foot traffic.

“This is perfect timing for our business because we have rent due next week, and we are trying to get ourselves back into a positive stride with all of the slowdowns we have had this year, this is just a really amazing opportunity, and we’re really thankful for the label for thinking of us and sending all of his fans our way,” said Freyer.

Parallax expects it to be a busy day with long lines, so be prepared to wait outside in all weather.

“We’d recommend fans bring an umbrella and plan to spend some time exploring downtown Wendell before the show,” said Freyer.

Revel Durham said while their class is currently full, but some spots could open up and there is a waiting list. The spin studio previously partnered with The Busyhead Project for a similar but unrelated class.

Along with the ride, Revel Durham will also have an on-site activity for class participants.

Share your experience

If you’re going to “The Great Divide Tour” or any of the associated local events, we want to see. Share your pictures and videos with us on WRAL.com/ReportIt.