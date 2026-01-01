Brandy returns to McComb, reflects on Mississippi roots during hometown visit

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Brandy returned to her hometown of McComb this week, sharing an emotional message about the community that helped shape her life.Speaking during her visit, Brandy reflected on the love and support she received growing up in southwest Mississippi.”Every summer this city opened me with open arms,” she said. “My grandparents, my Auntie Bag that’s here today, I love you. Family that loved me so completely that I never questioned if I belonged. Love is simply the language that we spoke.”Brandy said the lessons she learned in McComb have stayed with her throughout her career.”McComb taught me something that the world would take years to teach me,” she said. “Slow down.”The singer and actress also expressed gratitude for the role her hometown and home state have played in her life, saying she remains thankful for everything Mississippi has taught her.Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, was born in McComb before her family relocated to California, where she launched a successful career in music, television and film. She has sold millions of albums worldwide, earned a Grammy Award and starred in the hit sitcom Moesha, while continuing to maintain ties to her Mississippi roots.Her return to McComb drew community members eager to welcome home one of Mississippi’s most recognizable entertainers.

Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Brandy returned to her hometown of McComb this week, sharing an emotional message about the community that helped shape her life.

Speaking during her visit, Brandy reflected on the love and support she received growing up in southwest Mississippi.

“Every summer this city opened me with open arms,” she said. “My grandparents, my Auntie Bag that’s here today, I love you. Family that loved me so completely that I never questioned if I belonged. Love is simply the language that we spoke.”

Brandy said the lessons she learned in McComb have stayed with her throughout her career.

“McComb taught me something that the world would take years to teach me,” she said. “Slow down.”

The singer and actress also expressed gratitude for the role her hometown and home state have played in her life, saying she remains thankful for everything Mississippi has taught her.

Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, was born in McComb before her family relocated to California, where she launched a successful career in music, television and film. She has sold millions of albums worldwide, earned a Grammy Award and starred in the hit sitcom Moesha, while continuing to maintain ties to her Mississippi roots.

Her return to McComb drew community members eager to welcome home one of Mississippi’s most recognizable entertainers.