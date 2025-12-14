‘Street Fighter’ 2026 movie teaser previews 50 Cent as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka among star-studded cast

The teaser trailer for the forthcoming Street Fighter movie has been released, giving fans a first look at Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li — among other characters — unleashing their signature moves. It comes after the cast and filmmakers on Thursday treated fans at the 2025 Game Awards in Los Angeles to the sneak peek of the upcoming video game adaptation.
The film, directed by Kitao Sakurai and written by Dalan Musson, is set to release in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026. Legendary Japanese video game developer Capcom coproduced the film, and it’s being distributed by Paramount.
It isn’t the first rodeo for Street Fighter on the big screen. The 2026 film follows the 1994 film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen and Kylie Minogue, and 2009’s Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
Here’s what else we know about the film.
What’s the plot of the new Street Fighter?
Here’s the official logline of the movie: “Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”
Is there an official trailer out yet?
There’s no official trailer out yet. This teaser trailer was shown at the 2025 Game Awards on Dec. 11.
Player select: The full cast of characters
Akuma (Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i)
Balrog (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson)
Blanka (Jason Momoa)
Cammy (Mel Jarnson)
Chun-Li (Callina Liang)
Dan Hibiki (Andrew Schulz)
Dhalsim (Vidyut Jammwal)
Don Sauvage (Eric André)
E. Honda (Hirooki Goto)
Guile (Cody Rhodes)
Joe (Alexander Volkanovski)
Juli (Rayna Vallandingham)
Ken Masters (Noah Centineo)
M. Bison (David Dastmalchian)
Ryu (Andrew Koji)
Vega (Orville Peck)
Zangief (Olivier Richters)