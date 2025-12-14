Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza wins Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards ahead of potential Heisman win

Was Friday night a preview of Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony?

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Maxwell Award for player of the year along with the Davey O’Brien Award for best quarterback a night before he’s a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. And to say that Mendoza is a significant favorite for the Heisman is an understatement.

As of Friday night, Mendoza is -2000 to win the Heisman at BetMGM. If you’re not familiar with betting odds, you’d win 50 cents on a $10 bet if Mendoza wins the Heisman on Saturday night.

Mendoza is one of four Heisman finalists along with Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love and Ohio State QB Julian Sayin. Love and Sayin were the other two finalists for the Maxwell Award on Friday night.

Mendoza is 226-of-316 passing for 2,980 yards and 33 TDs this season as Indiana is the only undefeated team at the top level of college football. Mendoza leads the country in touchdown passes — he’s second in total touchdowns with 39 — as Indiana is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff after beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Even as Mendoza won the Maxwell Award and was named the best quarterback, he didn’t win the most awards of any player Friday night. That honor went to Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who won the Bronko Nagurski Award for outstanding defensive player, the Butkus Award for best linebacker and the Bednarik Award for best defensive player.

Rodriguez has 117 tackles and has forced seven fumbles as Texas Tech’s defense is one of the best in the country. The Red Raiders won the Big 12 and are the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. Tech could meet Indiana in the semifinal round of the CFP if both teams win their quarterfinal games.

Here’s the list of major award winners from Friday night. Saturday’s Heisman ceremony is at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.