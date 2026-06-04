Strict Verizon policy leaves customers waiting longer in stores

Verizon is quietly enforcing a strict policy that employees claim is causing customers to experience long lines in stores. The requirement comes as the carrier has been rolling out major operational changes in recent months as its new CEO, Dan Schulman, works to reverse years of customer losses.

Shortly after Schulman became Verizon’s CEO in October 2025, he said during an earnings call that he plans to “aggressively transform” the company, further stating that recent price hikes and friction in the customer experience have been pushing customers away.

The company has lost 2.25 million postpaid phone customers over the past three years.

Schulman went on to lay off 13,000 employees in November to “simplify” the company’s operations, create “new value” for customers, and “build a faster, stronger and more proactive Verizon,” according to an internal memo sent to workers.

By May, Verizon conducted another round of layoffs, this time impacting hundreds of employees at its headquarters in New Jersey, according to a Business Insider report.

Verizon policy sparks tension in stores

Amid this transformation, Verizon employees are taking to social media platform Reddit to claim that the company is doubling down on a strict store policy to boost sales; however, it is allegedly causing friction.

In a recent Reddit post, a Verizon employee claimed that all workers are required to offer every new product to customers they help in stores “with no regard for circumstances or customer needs.”

They state this is why “waits are so long” at store locations, sometimes taking more than two hours for a customer to speak with an employee.

“We are made to slam every item on every quote or get written up,” wrote the Verizon employee in the post. “If a customer came to cancel service in store we would have to offer each of the following: a new line, a tablet or watch, home internet, 4 perks, insurance on everything, all High priority upgrades on the account offered, and home device protection with every customer.”

Related: Verizon CEO doubles down on removing free offers for customers

The employee also said they are “required to check in with managers between quotes for approval to ensure every item is offered.” A manager will get involved if employees aren’t closing most sales items.

Employees are also required to push customers to purchase new products for their businesses or employers.

“We have to ask you 3 different ways if you own a business or if we might be able to convince your employers to move their phone account,” wrote the employee. “And every customer gets submitted for a lead as a call back whether they buy or not. Managers have to upload forms for every employee transaction to ensure they are micromanaging their sales floor.”