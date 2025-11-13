Student shot at Oakland’s Skyline High School; 2 suspects in custody, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Authorities on Wednesday responded to a report of a shooting at Oakland’s Skyline High School.

The shooting was reported after 1:30 p.m. When police arrived on scene, they found a student shot.

Police did not say where the victim was found.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Two suspects were arrested, but police did not reveal if the suspects are students. But all involved are minors, according to Oakland police officer James Beere.

Two firearms were recovered by Oakland police.

Police say they don’t believe the victim was armed.

“I can tell you they were all three juveniles and this is unacceptable. The violence that we’re seeing in schools and the city…nationwide is disgusting. You know these are our children. And having access to firearms alone is unbelievable. Let alone that violence is occurring in and around our campuses. It’s just not gonna be tolerated. It’s our number one priority to is make sure our children are safe, and our schools are safe,” Officer Beere said.

“I know that our staff here, they work so hard to support our kids, to love our kids, to make sure that they have what they need. And they are devastated. They are so beyond themselves knowing that in spite of all that they do, collectively with all these kids, and individually with many of them as well…that this kind of thing still can happen,” said John Sasaki, OUSD Spokesperson.

“No child should have to experience this and no school should be traumatized by what took place,” said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee.

School was not in session at the time, as students had a regularly scheduled early dismissal day.

Michelle Edmonds’ son is a junior at the school. “He was on campus. He sheltered in place in a teacher’s classroom. When that happened, he didn’t know what was happening, he had no awareness of what was happening. And actually, that’s good, because then there’s no fear. You don’t know if it was someone who called in a prank. You don’t know if something’s really happening. You know, you’re being sheltered in place and kept safe.”

“We are trying to change the culture, change the narrative,” said Paula Hawthorn with Guns to Garden. The faith-based group is hosting a gun buyback event this Saturday – the fifth one in the past four years. “I can’t say that over this period of time, I’ve seen a shift specifically because of the work we’re doing. If anything, the number of guns has grown. I think because, the ghost guns and the availability of ghost guns,” Hawthorn said.

The victim is expected to survive.

School will resume on Thursday.

This is not the first time we have seen a shooting at Skyline High School.

In September 2023, the school went into lockdown, after a shooting. No one was hurt, but police found a gun and two people were arrested.

Three people were shot after a fight broke out during the graduation ceremony in May 2024. Police arrested one person.