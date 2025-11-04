Sunderland v Everton: Premier League – live | Premier League

“,”elementId”:”3275b64a-76b6-468a-b63c-cecf9a166fe7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Sunderland (3-4-2-1) Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida; Hume, Xhaka, Sadiki, Reinildo; Traore, Le Fee; Isidor.

Substitutes: Patterson, Neil, Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, O’Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Everton (4-2-3-1) Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Substitutes: Travers, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Aznou, Iroegbunam.

Referee Tom Bramall.

The Guardian has kicked off a new chapter in puzzles with the launch of its first daily football game, On the ball. It is now live in the app for both iOS and Android … so what are you waiting for?

Oh well, it was fun while it lasted. The Premier League table has been a table of the unexpected for the last couple of months, but now the usual top three – Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool – are in place and that’s the end of the that.

“,”elementId”:”1290d77e-122a-48b7-827c-309256403898″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Wrong!

“,”elementId”:”eb7c58cc-e16e-4df9-9e72-2718a131f45a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Okay, possibly wrong! Sunderland, the team of the season so far, will jump back up to second if they beat Everton at the Stadium of Light. More importantly, in the grand scheme, a win would take them to 20 points – halfway to reaching 40, though you don’t need that many to avoid relegation any more. In the last two seasons, 27 points would have been enough.

“,”elementId”:”bb4b3ec4-872d-46f3-9b5a-a53298a9e921″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Everton’s relegation battles feel like a thing of the past, even if they are only four points above 18th-placed West Ham. Their away form – a win at Wolves and three defeats – has yet to hit the dizzy heights achieved earlier in the year when David Moyes returned to the club. But two of those defeats were at Anfield and the Etihad, so we shouldn’t read too much into it. At least not yet.

“,”elementId”:”a11aff89-280a-4960-9a82-cc100d412a45″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Kick off 8pm.

Key events