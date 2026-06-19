‘Supernanny’ Makes Bold Statement About Modern-Day Parenting—and Teachers Are Agreeing With Her

Parenting in 2026 is indisputably difficult. Modern day parents are faced with things like the internet, social media, and challenges that no one could have necessarily predicted.

That being said, there’s always room for improvement and Jo Frost, also known as “Supernanny” is laying out her opinions on modern parents and child-rearing and many, especially teachers and other experts in the parenting space, seem to vehemently agree with her.

In a video shared to Frost’s Instagram, she got candid about parenting in the age of convenience and how for many, it’s actually doing their children a massive disservice.

“We are slowly disabling our children,” is a line from Frost’s video that seemed to strike quite the chord.

The British TV personality went on to explain further how she works with families every day and has noticed a problematic pattern emerging: modern children who are fully capable, but not being taught any semblance of self-sufficiency.

Frost’s main point was that, ultimately, parents are raising future adults. And by keeping them dependent and seemingly helpless, parents are not helping them towards that path of adulthood.

The video, which has been viewed over 875k times on Instagram alone, was met with a wild response. Many teachers and educators chimed in with their support on Frost’s “hot take.”

“Having worked as a teacher and headteacher I could not agree more. A growing number of parents expecting schools, teachers and teaching assistants to train their children to put on their socks and shoes, use the loo, wash their hands afterwards, the absolute basics. And we are not talking about children with medical or additional needs here. This situation has been deteriorating for years. A very sad situation for our children 🙁”

“Daily living skills like opening a jar, cleaning after yourself, shoe laces, even holding a pencil are slowly diminishing in children that are very quickly becoming the next generation of adults.”

“Jo, you are brilliant! I wish you were back on TV, back to basics!”

🎬SIGN UP for Parade’s Daily newsletter to get the latest pop culture news & celebrity interviews delivered right to your inbox🎬

Related: Supernanny Jo Frost Speaks Out Against ‘Bachelor’ Parent’s ‘Outdated’ Discipline Plan

This story was originally published by Parade on Jun 16, 2026, where it first appeared in the News section. Add Parade as a Preferred Source by clicking here.