Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir open up about competing on The Traitors

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir (Image via Getty)

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are making waves with their strong strategy and gameplay on The Traitors.

The duo is much more than just being cast members in the game of deception.

Tara and Johnny are both Olympic medal-winning figure skaters.

The duo is popular for their figure skating commentary on NBC.

Apart from sports, they also produced a podcast called Tara & Johnny.

The duo is known for their interesting strategy on The Traitors.

They have not yet revealed their friendship or connection to anyone on the show.

And surprisingly, it has worked perfectly for them until now.

Tara and Johnny opened up more about their appearance on the show and this unique strategy in a recent interview.

The duo, who are preparing to serve as commentators for the Winter Olympics, shared that “they played it cool” in front of the other participants on The Traitors.

The Traitors’ Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir open up about their strategy on the show

In an interview with Parade, Johnny and Tara opened up about their strategy that left fans confused: why did they choose to hide their friendship from other cast members on The Traitors?

Johnny said:

“We can’t tell you if it proved to be a good strategy or not! But we were fans of the show, and in watching old seasons, we noticed that one of the things that could have hindered us was a very clear alliance. The other contestants weren’t necessarily in our demographic, so we didn’t know if they knew who we were and how close we were. So we played it cool.”

Tara added that they wanted to keep their friendship “on the low down” for “as long as possible.”

Tara called it a fun experience. She added:

“It was the coolest thing. I mean, we have PTSD from being in that Scottish castle together! But we went through a unique experience—like everyone else in that castle went there alone, and we got to go there knowing that our best friend was there. I don’t think I would have done it without him.”

The duo also shared that they did not know much about their co-stars.

Tara admitted that she knew Mark Ballas.

Johnny, on the other hand, talked about how he just knew Lisa Rinna’s face but had no idea about who she really is.

Tara and Johnny are both faithfuls in the show and, as of episode 8, still active in the game.

Their unusual strategy comes with many difficulties, as Tara explained in an interview.

She said (via Ok!):

“We worked hard at keeping our friendship under wraps. If there were moments we could steal time together when nobody was there, we would do it, but it was hard! In episode 6, we gave each other a hug, and Rob [Rausch] walked by, and you just can’t take any chances!”

She further talked about how proud she is of their strategy and said (via Ok!):

“Johnny and I are not reality stars, we do not have any type of persona that we put on anything like that. We are athletes and analysts, and I think it was important for me to play the game even though it’s crazy what they are asking you to do in some of these situations! But I’m a competitor and I love a game. So far, I am really proud of my strategy and sort of staying under the radar. I think there’s a really fine balance to that because if you are too under the radar, people are suspicious. There’s this fine balance of being part of the conversations and being part of it in a way that you can balance it out without throwing out names.”

It would be interesting to see how this strategy works out in their favour later in the game.

