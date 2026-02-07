WM Phoenix Open 2026 live scores, updates from second round today

Updated Feb. 6, 2026, 5:53 p.m. MT

The second round of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open could be a pivotal one.

Who is making a move on the second day of the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale? The early answer was Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the event. The late answer? Ryo Hisatsune, 23, who is seeking his first PGA Tour win.

Follow our updates for the latest scores, news, notes and analysis from the second round of the golf tournament on Feb. 6, 2026.

Where is Scottie Scheffler on the leaderboard? How did Brooks Koepka fare in his return to Phoenix?

Who is leading the event now? Who could make the cut? Who could miss it?

Need a news break? Check out the all new PLAY hub with puzzles, games and more!

Tee times: WM Phoenix Open 2026 second-round tee times, groups for Friday

Watch second round of WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+

Who is leading the 2026 WM Phoenix Open today? Scores, leaderboard

For the latest scores from the second round at TPC Scottsdale today, and to view the leaderboard at the WM Phoenix Open, check out these in-progress scores.

LIVE: WM Phoenix Open second-round leaderboard, scores

Leaders at 2026 WM Phoenix Open after second round

Who is in the Top 10 after the second round of the Phoenix Open? Here’s the leaders after Friday’s round, led by Ryo Hisatsune, who shot an 8-under 63 in the round.

1. Ryo Hisatsune: -11

2. Hideki Matsuyama: -10

3. Pierceson Coody: -8

3. Chris Gotterup: -8

5. Akshay Bhatia: -7

5. Si Woo Kim: -7

5. John Parry: -7

5. Sahith Theegala -7

5. Matt Fitzpatrick: -7

Nine players are tied for 10th after the second round at -6: Sam Stevens, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Zach Bauchou, Kevin Roy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Kim and Jake Knapp.

Ryo Hisatsune makes move at WM Phoenix Open, takes lead

Ryo Hisatsune just finished at 8-under 63 for the day, putting him at -11 for the tournament, which puts him one stroke ahead of Hideki Matsuyama atop the leaderboard.

Hisatsune was -3 in the first round on Thursday.

Hisatsune birdied six holes in the second round. He also eagled the 15th hole.

From the 13th to 17th holes, he shot -6, with four birdies and the eagle.

This is the impressive shot that gave Hisatsune the lead heading to the 18th hole.

Hisatsune, 23, is seeking his first PGA Tour win.

Will Scottie Scheffler make cut at WM Phoenix Open?

Scottie Scheffler began the day behind the at +2, three shots behind the projected -1 cut line.

He’s at -5 today to move him to -3 for the tournament through the 16th hole. He’s birdied the 5th, 9th, 10th, 13th and 15th holes.

Will he stay above the cut line?

It certainly would be good for the tournament.

Hideki Matsuyama talks 16th hole after he sizzles with a 7-under 64

The 2016 and 2017 champ continues to embrace the Phoenix Open atmosphere.

“I really like it,” Hideki Matsuyama said through an interpreter following the second round. “I’m grateful for how many fans come out and watch us play golf. You have to play well here.”

He said he really has no problem dealing with the boisterous reactions from the crowd.

“If they boo, you probably hit a bad shot,” he said. “But I really don’t hear it — except at 16. You just have to regroup out there (and take it) one shot at a time.”

By early afternoon, Matsuyama’s 7-under was bettered only by Si Woo Kim, who shot 9-under 62 and moved into the top five.

Who is in danger of missing the cut at WM Phoenix Open?

Some big names need to rally to avoid missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.

The projected cut line is at -1.

Jordan Spieth was at even par through five holes in his second round.

Scottie Scheffler was at +1 in the tournament through five holes (and -1 today). Tony Finau was at +2 though five as well.

Brooks Koepka, a two-time winner of the event at TPC Scottsdale, won’t be playing the rest of the tournament after ending his second round at +2 overall in the two rounds.

John Parry climbs leaderboard with strong second round

John Parry shot a 5-under 66 to position himself as a contender in the WM Phoenix Open for the weekend sitting at -7 after two rounds.

Parry had three bogeys during his second round, but he hit eight birdies to move into a tie for fourth when his round was done.

Parry contending is a great story for the PGA Tour. He’s 39 and he’s competing as a rookie.

Si Woo Kim shoots 9-under 62 to vault up leaderboard at WM Phoenix Open

Si Woo Kim sat at +2 after the first round of the WM Phoenix Open.

After the second round he is at -7 after shooting a 9-under 62 to vault up into a tie for third place, three strokes behind clubhouse leader Hideki Matsuyama.

Kim, who started on the 10th hole, bogeyed that hole. But he more than made up for it with an eagle on the 13th hole and eight birdies in the round, shooting the best round of the day so far.

Akshay Bhatia’s strong round includes eagle on 13

Akshay Bhatia has positioned himself as a contender for the WM Phoenix Open title with a strong -3 opening round and an even stronger -4 in the second round.

His second round included an eagle on the Par 5 13th hole.

Bhatia was tied for third early in the afternoon, three strokes behind clubhouse leader Hideki Matsuyama.

Who is shining in second round of WM Phoenix Open?

Hideki Matsuyama isn’t the only golfer to impress in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.

Several golfers that had morning tee times have put up impressive rounds to move up the leaderboard.

After shooting a +2 in the first round, Si Woo Kim is at -8 today through 16 holes, tied with Matsuyama for the best score so far in the second round (including recording an eagle on the Par 5 13th hole).

After ending his first round at even par, Min Woo Lee has shot -6 through 14 holes in the second round.

Stephan Jaeger is -5 today through 17 holes after going -1 in the first round.

Tom Kim is -5 today to move to -3 in the tournament. He is done for the day.

It’s making for a crowded field up near the top of the leaderboard and adding a lot of intrigue to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Hideki Matsuyama widens lead at WM Phoenix Open

Hideki Matsuyama has birdied two of the first six holes on the front 9 to extend his lead in the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open to three strokes over Chris Gotterup, who hasn’t started his round yet.

With birdies on the fourth and fifth holes, Matsuyama has pulled to -11 overall.

He is -8 in the second round today.

He has three holes left today after starting the day on the back nine: Holes 7, 8 and 9.

It’s been a very impressive performance.

Hideki Matsuyama makes charge at WM Phoenix Open

Could Hideki Matsuyama win the WM Phoenix Open for the third time this year?

The two-time tournament champ is off to an impressive start to his second round.

Matsuyama, who started on the back nine in the morning, birdied six straight holes (13-14-15-16-17-18) to move to -9 overall through nine holes in the second round, taking a one-stroke lead in the tournament over Chris Gotterup (-8), who has an afternoon tee time.

Matsuyama shot -3 in the first round.

He parred the first three holes on the back nine to start his round today, before starting the impressive streak of six straight birdies.

Matsuyama previously won the WM Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017.

Brian Campbell impressing in second round of WM Phoenix Open

Another golfer is shining on the course in the shadow of Hideki Matsuyama.

Brian Campbell is -4 through nine holes today, moving him into a tie with Sam Stevens for third place at -7, two behind Matsuyama.

Campbell was -3 in the first round.

He has birdied holes 3, 5, 6 and 9 in the second round to climb the leaderboard.

Sam Stevens climbs up leaderboard at WM Phoenix Open

Sam Stevens had one of the best rounds for golfers that had an afternoon tee time in the first round, shooting -5.

He’s picked up where he left off in the second round.

Stevens, who entered the day tied for third in the PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale, is now all alone in second place at -7.

He is through six holes in the second round. He birdied the first two holes to move to -7, one stroke behind Chris Gotterup, who has an afternoon tee time.

Top 10 on WM Phoenix Open leaderboard after first round

Who was in the Top 10 after the first day of the Phoenix Open? Here’s the leaders after the first round, led by Chris Gotterup, who shot an 8-under 63.

1. Chris Gotterup: -8

2. Matt Fitzpatrick: -6

3. Pierceson Coody: -5

3. Nicolai Hojgaard: -5

3. Sam Stevens: -5

3. Michael Thorbjornsen: -5

7. Daniel Berger: -4

7. Jake Knapp: -4

7. Max McGreevy: -4

7. Maverick McNealy: -4

7. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -4

7. Kevin Roy: -4

How to watch Phoenix Open on Friday, Feb. 6

TV, streaming and radio information for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open today (all times MST):

First-round rundown: WM Phoenix Open 2026 live updates, scores from first round Thursday

2026 WM Phoenix Open tee times for Friday’s second round

Tee No. 1

7:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Rico Hoey, Takumi Kanaya

7:31 a.m. – S.H. Kim, Mac Meissner, Kristoffer Reitan

7:42 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Chad Ramey, Sam Stevens

7:53 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger

8:04 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia

8:15 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Aldrich Potgieter, Cam Davis

8:26 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Garrick Higgo, Nico Echavarria

8:37 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Hank Lebioda, Johnny Keefer

8:48 a.m. – Jordan Simth, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Pontus Nyholm

8:59 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, John Parry, Christo Lamprecht

9:10 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Saddier, Jeffrey Kang

12 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Ryo Hisatsune, Max McGrevy

12:11 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Pierceson Coody

12:22 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Mark Hubbard, Vince Whaley

12:33 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns

12:44 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:55 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Chris Gotterup, Jordan Spieth

1:06 p.m. – Michael Brennan, Karl Vilips, Tony Finau

1:17 p.m. – Pater Malnati, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley

1:28 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, John VanDerLaan, A.J. Ewart

1:39 p.m. – David Chatfield, S.T. Lee, Thomas Avant

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Corey Conners, Chandler Phillips

7:31 a.m. – Tom Kim, Thorbjorn Olesen, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

7:42 a.m. – Max Homa, Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell

7:53 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

8:04 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Brooks Koepka

8:15 a.m. – Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim

8:26 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty, Billy Horschel

8:37 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Charley Hoffman, Matti Schmid

8:48 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Emilio Gonzalez, Chandler Blanchet

8:59 a.m. – Haotong Li, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Neal Shipley

12:00 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rasmus Hojgaard, Kevin Roy

12:11 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Michael Thorbjornsen, Danny Walker

12:22 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Bud Cauley

12:33 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

12:44 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

12:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, Harris English, Davis Thompson

1:06 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, William Mouw, Joe Highsmith

1:17 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Gary Woodland, Jacob Bridgeman

1:28 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Eric Cole, Marco Penge

1:39 p.m. – Dan Brown, Kensei Hirata, Keita Nakajima

What is the WM Phoenix Open schedule today?

Friday, Feb. 6

7:30 a.m. — WM Phoenix Open 2nd round

3:30 p.m. — Coors Light Birds Nest entertainment tent open – lineup includes Nelly, Ludacris and Ja Rule

When is the WM Phoenix Open 2026? PGA Tour golf tournament schedule

What to know about 2026 Phoenix Open

WM Phoenix Open swanky new food options include sushi and an open bar

WM Phoenix Open crowds eager to see most popular golfers coming back

Chaos was quelled, so here is what is new at Phoenix Open after 2025

What Waste Management Phoenix Open is doing differently for 2026

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today. Sign up for azcentral Preps Now. And be sure to subscribe to our daily sports newsletters so you don’t miss a thing.