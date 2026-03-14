Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 ‘Concrete Rose’ Release Date & Price Info

One of the most anticipated sneaker drops of the year thus far is just days away from launching.

After numerous in-person and online teasers in January and February, Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” collaboration is finally set to be released. With a full colorway of Fir/Fire Red/Victory Green/Cement Grey/Metallic Gold/Gum Medium Brown, Taylor’s green-based Air Jordan 3 design features several unique details including a concrete-textured midsole, sculptural TPU vines which wrap around the upper and a layered rose petal motif atop the tongue’s Jumpman logo. Taylor confirmed that while the adornment can be removed for a more traditional Air Jordan 3 look, it cannot be reattached.

Taylor’s previous Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft collaboration featured a rose theme, but the multifaceted entertainer explained during Grammy weekend that the Air Jordan 3 focuses on the thorns instead.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (pair). Nike

According to Nike’s official product description, the design “honors the protective thorns that have sharpened [Taylor] on her path to greatness.”

In addition to the sneaker, Taylor’s new Jordan Brand collection features a range of co-branded apparel including a T-shirt, jumpsuit and dual-layered socks.

Prior to the collaboration’s launch, Taylor has already had a monumental 2025. In January, she won her first Golden Globe and hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time followed by her first Grammy nomination in February. And Sunday, following the launch of her new Air Jordans, the “One Battle After Another” star is up for Best Supporting Actress in her first-ever Academy Award nomination.

The Tayana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose will be released exclusively in women’s sizing on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET from Nike’s Snkrs app. Retail pricing for the shoes is $280, while the apparel is priced from $50 to $200. The style code for the sneaker is IF3097-300.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (lateral). Nike

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (medial). Nike

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (top). Nike

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (heel). Nike

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (outsole). Nike

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro Concrete Rose (detail). Nike