The 4 Luckiest Signs During March’s New Moon in Pisces

The new moon in Pisces occurs on March 18, 2026 at 9:36 p.m. ET. This lunation marks the end of winter in the northern hemisphere, as spring begins two days later on March 20.

Since the new moon is at the last degree of Pisces, we may feel rushed into decision-making, which will be a hindrance, especially with Uranus in Taurus escalating the vibe. Impulsivity leads to mistakes, so be careful! Think before running into a situation. Make sure both of your eyes are wide open.

Earlier in the day, Venus in Aries shares a fraught aspect with Jupiter in Cancer. The fierce connection between these two planets is going to create an intense emotional reaction. Jupiter expands the energy of any planet it touches; therefore, our feelings will be deep and significant.

Add Mercury retrograde in Pisces into the mix, and we will have a ton of mushiness around us — meaning that it will be hard to articulate our sentiments. Our anxieties and feelings will be on overdrive when miscommunications occur. It’s best to try to understand the other person and yourself before popping off.

Read below to find out what four signs are having a positive new moon experience:

Gemini

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You’re taking back your power! You are making moves because the new moon may be offering enticing professional opportunities. After all, why should we hold back from a situation that we want? Basically, if you’re not feeling anything that can lead to a long-term professional partnership, then it’s time to pack your bags and go. Also, this relates to how you do business. If there is a situation at the office in which your boss is dominating or not being kind, then the time has come for you to deal with the matter. If you don’t want to stay in the position or work for them anymore, then you may want to look for another job elsewhere. Standing up for yourself can be an amazing feeling!

Virgo

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Complex situations and relationships can transform as you build stronger bonds while rebuilding them. You are forced to look deeply into your emotions and embrace your shadow self. You might come face-to-face with your demons and embrace them. The bottom line is that you’re mending your heart and your way of connecting with others. This could be a moment when you wanted to bond with someone and take the next step towards intensifying the existing partnership. Being that Uranus is present, it’s a time when you’ll want to march to the beat of your own drum and want to escape situations and relationships that are mundane, in favor of those that are far more fun. No matter the vibe, be sure to share a few laughs and giggles with those you love.

Sagittarius

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Luckily, the energy here isn’t met with much conflict for you, so any surprises that land in your lap are going to be good and exciting ones. You will begin to see some cosmic influence unfold throughout the day as Uranus’s changeable sentiments shift. You will feel as though your emotions are being repressed, and staying on top of your usual routine could prove difficult. But you will be able to speak your mind without judgment. As the evening rolls in, after the new moon rises, the energy will be much more easy-going, and you will have the opportunity to unwind and relax before bedtime.

Pisces

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You can manifest the life you want and become the person you always wanted to be. Although that was always true, you’re feeling it more now. It may be hard for you to assert your opinions and views in the morning, which can leave you feeling stuck (as you can’t express yourself). As the day rolls on, you’ll find that creativity allows you to put your emotions out there. This project will satisfy your artistic expression. This transit will also affect spirituality. Finding your soulful core has been challenging recently, but you’ll be able to connect with a mystical vision that inspires you. The universe is helping you grow. As long as you center yourself around what brings you joy, you’ll be able to achieve your dreams.