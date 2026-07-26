‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Heather Tom Delivers a Tour de Force as Katie’s Family Lets Her Down

The battle between Forrester Creations and Logan Designs, at its heart, is a war between two sisters — Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan Spencer (Heather Tom) — on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Six-time Daytime Emmy-winner Heather Tom, who plays Katie, is delivering one tour de force after another as her character fights to prove her place in the world and hang onto her family in the process.

Last week, Katie showed up at the Forrester mansion to make amends for her son, Will (Crew Morrow), accidentally hitting Eric (John McCook) at Bikini when his rival, RJ (Brayan Nicoletti), was Will’s intended target. She was met with disdain as Brooke, a woman who once slept with Katie’s husband Bill (Don Diamont) while Katie was suffering from postpartum depression, informed her sister that they were no longer family because of Will’s latest stunt.

Brooke’s coming from the standpoint that Katie declared war on Forrester Creations by starting up her own fashion house, Logan Designs. Katie maintains that she only wanted to have something of her very own and as her name is “Logan,” too, she’s not exactly “stealing” it from Brooke.

After failing to make headway with Brooke, Katie implored middle Logan sister Donna (the always-solid Jennifer Gareis) to intercede on her behalf. When Donna quickly revealed that she was #TeamBrooke, Tom had Katie fold her arms in front of her, the way a person does when they realize they’re suddenly outnumbered in a room full of adversaries, who used to be family members.

Katie conceded to Donna that she didn’t mean to put her in the middle by asking her to keep secret that Katie had hired Brooke’s daughter, Hope (Annika Noelle), to work for her.

“I know that you’re upset and I’m sorry, please,” Katie tearfully replied. “I would never hurt any of you. I certainly would never want you to be hurt, Eric.”

Shot down by both her sisters, Katie searched for another ally in the room. She sought support from Eric, who was not only her former designer and colleague at Logan Designs, but also a man she once regarded as a father figure, as Katie’s dad, Stephen (Patrick Duffy), had walked out on the family when she was just a child.

Katie counted on Eric, whom she’d thrown a lifeline to after Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) forced his father into a retirement that he didn’t ask for or need, to remember their brief time together at Logan Designs.

“Please, please tell them that you are proud, proud to work with me,” Katie begged Eric, “that you said we were going to stand at the end of the runway with our arms held up in victory. That’s what you said.” Sadly, Eric walked out of the room, which likely triggered Katie’s abandonment issues.

At times, Tom understandably plays Katie as if she’s entered an episode of The Twilight Zone, given the selective memories of her family members!

“Don’t talk about my son that way,” Katie snapped at Ridge after he called Will a punk. While her goal was to make amends with her family and her fashion house rivals, she was not about to let her son be described that way. “It was an accident,” the fierce mama bear pointed out.

Ridge reiterated that “Forresters and Spencers don’t mix.” Tom had Katie tilt her head back, likely wondering, “Ridge, don’t you ever get tired of saying that?”

When Brooke invoked the name of their dead mother, Beth (played the longest by Nancy Burnett), and how she’d be disappointed in Katie, Tom had her character do the slow turn with a look on her face that read, “I can’t believe you just said that.”

Katie processing Brooke’s (unfounded) claim about their mother is a great example of why watching Tom is always like auditing a master class acting. She totally immerses herself in her role, never forgetting the histories and relationships that her character shares with every other player and their on-screen alter-egos.

Eric may have taken a hit from Will, but Tom’s Katie was the one who looked like she’d been slapped across the face when Brooke ordered her out of the Forrester mansion and out of their lives.

Despite being read for filth by family members, Katie still found the strength to try to smooth things over, hoping to create peace within the family as she again called what happened with Will and Eric an “accident.”

Donna likened Katie’s betrayal to Stephen’s walking out on the Logan family. “You think that me wanting to step out on my own, step out from your shadow is the same as our father abandoning us,” Katie tearfully said, her voice trembling. “That‘s what you think?”

“All I’ve ever wanted is for you to be proud of me,” Katie continued. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted. We will always be sisters. I will always love you — even if you can’t love me. I will always, always love you.”

Despite this heartfelt plea, Brooke told her sister, “Goodbye.” (Ouch.)

Tom had her character pause at the door in the Forrester mansion foyer and take one last look at Katie’s sisters, the realization that this could be the last time that they ever see each other being a true possibility.

On of the other side of the door, Katie, alone, broke down in tears, lamenting not only did she not succeed in her mission to make amends for her son’s actions, but also because her sisters failed to be there for her when she needed them the most.

Tom is one of Daytime TV’s most celebrated actresses, the only performer to win in the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actress, and (the now-retired category) Outstanding Young Actress in a Drama Series at the Daytime Emmys.

With performances like this one, we expect that Tom will need to make room on her mantel for additional accolades. Brava!

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS