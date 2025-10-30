The new anime, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Learn about season one’s plot, characters, cast, and more.

Get to know the plot, characters, and voice actors of Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation season 1, and its inspiration.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a hugely popular mobile game featuring characters inspired by the villains from Disney movies. And now, the hit game is getting the anime treatment! We’re taking a look at what makes Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation special with an overview of the plot, characters, and more. And as a special treat, the Japanese voice actors weigh in on what it’s like playing these incredible characters. Whether you’re an existing fan who was eagerly awaiting new anime or someone completely fresh to the franchise, you won’t want to miss these stories and characters with a villainous twist that’s exclusively on Disney+.

What’s The Story Behind The Twisted-Wonderland Game?

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The game is set at a magic school, featuring characters inspired by villains from classic Disney movies and has generated significant buzz for its enchanting world. The original concept, main script, and character designs were created by Yana Toboso, the manga artist best known for Black Butler. It has won numerous awards, including the Grand Prize in the Creative category at the Japanese Google Play Best of 2020 awards and in the Game category at the #TwitterTrendAward (now #XTrendAward) 2020 in Japan. More than five years after launch, the game’s fan base continues to grow.

Everything You Need To Know About Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation On Disney+

The hit game, Twisted-Wonderland, has finally been turned into an anime. The animation team was carefully assembled to faithfully recreate the game’s world and originality, while also bringing out the characters’ charm. The voice cast from the game returns, and composer Takumi Ozawa, who handled the game’s music since launch, returns for the score. The ending theme, “Obedience,” sung by the voice cast of Heartslabyul dorm students, grabbed attention when it was released in March this year.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Season one centers around the Heartslabyul dorm, inspired by Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, and consists of eight episodes, with one episode dropping each Wednesday starting October 29. Season 2, Episode of Savanaclaw, and season 3, Episode of Octavinelle, are also confirmed for production.

Synopsis Of Season 1: Episode Of Heartslabyul

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

In this dark fantasy animation, inspired by Disney villains, high school student Yuken (Yu) is suddenly transported to Night Raven College, a prestigious magic school with seven dorms. Suddenly finding himself in another world, Yu visits the Heartslabyul dorm with Grim, a monster he meets, and finds it controlled by a strict dorm leader, Riddle (nicknamed the Crimson Tyrant), who strictly abides by the rules of the Queen of Hearts. What made Riddle so obsessed with the rules? After meeting Yu and Grim, the fates of the students at this rule-bound dorm begin to shift.

Season 1: Episode Of Heartslabyul — Main Characters and Comments From The Japanese Voice Actors

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Riddle Rosehearts, Heartslabyul Dorm Leader, 2nd Year

Riddle Rosehearts is a leader of the Heartslabyul dorm. He strictly adheres to the rules set by the Queen of Hearts and severely punishes those who break them, making him feared by his fellow dorm residents. At the age of ten, he mastered his unique magic, “Off with Your Head!”, a powerful spell that seals his opponent’s magic. He rose to the position of dorm leader just one week after enrolling at Night Raven College.

Commentary from Natsuki Hanae, who voices Riddle Rosehearts

“I’m so excited that we’re getting a Twisted-Wonderland animation. I’ve been involved with the game for a long time and I can’t wait to see how the fascinating world and characters are portrayed in the anime. Definitely check it out when it starts streaming!”

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Ace Trappola, Heartslabyul Dorm, 1st Year

Ace Trappola is an upbeat and very clever student with a talent for imitation. He doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind, but can sometimes be a little mean. His rival is Deuce, another first-year Heartslabyul student.

Commentary from Seiichiro Yamashita, who voices Ace Trappola

“Being turned into an animation is a great achievement that a lot of content aspires to. This story already had me totally enthralled as a game, where there’s less expressiveness to work with, so I’m really happy that I get to enjoy it as an animation now.”

Deuce Spade, Heartslabyul Dorm, 1st Year

Deuce Spade is a serious-minded student who enrolled in the school with the goal of becoming a great mage. Although he works hard at his studies, his grades are not the best, and he sometimes struggles to get things done. On the other hand, he is an earnest person who does not hide his grievances and is prepared to fight fair and square.

Commentary from Chiaki Kobayashi, who voices Deuce Spade

“I love playing Deuce’s full range of emotions, from when he’s studying hard to when he’s angry at Ace, shocked by Grim, or just being a badass. This anime is made with lots of love, so please come join me and immerse yourself in the world of Twisted-Wonderland. I summon thee, CAULDRON!”

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Trey Clover, Heartslabyul Dorm Vice Leader, 3rd Year

Trey Clover is a vice dorm leader of Heartslabyul. A good friend of Riddle, who often stands up for him when he’s being too strict, Trey is a trusted guardian figure for the other students in the dorm. His unique magic “Doodle Suit” allows him to overwrite characteristics such as taste, smell, or magic.

Commentary from Ryota Suzuki who voices Trey Clover

“Thinking back to when the project first started, Twisted-Wonderland has been a part of my life since I was 20, so to finally see it in animated form is awesome. It makes me emotional thinking about it. Congratulations to the creators! I can’t wait to see how this world is portrayed in the anime. There are a bunch of things to look out for, like the design of Night Raven College, the dorm uniforms, and the magic, but the scene I’m most excited for is where Trey calls ‘his’ name. Assuming that happens again…There’s only one way to find out!”

Cater Diamond, Heartslabyul Dorm, 3rd Year

Cater Diamond is a third-year student at Heartslabyul dorm. He’s very popular, a great communicator, and good at reading the room. He dislikes pushing himself too hard and breaking a sweat and prefers having fun and taking it easy, but can also be ruthless at times. He’s an avid user of social media and is always on the lookout for the latest trends. His unique magic “Split Card” allows him to create clones of himself.

Commentary from Tatsuyuki Kobayashi who voices Cater Diamond

“I can’t wait to watch the storylines play out, hear the music, and see the characters moving in animated form. I was super enthusiastic every day in the recording sessions because I wanted to capture that Twisted-Wonderland charm for all the fans out there who love and support the game.”

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Yuken Enma, Ramshackle Dorm, 1st Year

Yuken Enma is a second-year student at Hibari High School. As vice-captain of a flailing kendo club, he helped turn the club’s fortunes around and was preparing for its first official bout in ten years. But on the night before the bout, he suddenly encounters a black carriage on his way home and wakes up in the mysterious world of Twisted-Wonderland. While searching for a way back to his world, he enrolls as a first-year student at Night Raven College, becoming Grim’s prefect at Ramshackle dorm.

Commentary from Yohei Azagami who voices Yuken Enma

“I was of course aware of Twisted-Wonderland, and I knew fans were excited about the anime adaptation, but I never thought I’d be involved in it! I’m a newcomer, but I’m ready to buckle up just like Yu and give it my all in the recording sessions. Yu is a straightforward and honest guy who finds himself in this crazy world, and has to overcome the fact that he can’t use magic. It’s a blast recording his lines because I get to experience the amazing world of Twisted-Wonderland from Yu’s perspective.”

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Grim, Ramshackle Dorm, 1st Year

Grim is a monster who dreams of becoming a great mage, but tends to get carried away. Although he can use magic, he lacks the qualifications to join Night Raven College and causes trouble at the welcoming ceremony. He later gets accepted and is allowed to live in Ramshackle dorm with Yu as his prefect.

Commentary from Noriaki Sugiyama who voices Grim

“Twisted-Wonderland is finally being turned into an animation! That makes me really emotional. Whether you’re a fan of the game or starting out with the anime, there are some great ideas here to appeal to everyone! The whole cast wants this animated version to be fantastic, so we’re giving it our all to make that happen. I think it’s awesome and super entertaining, so check it out when it starts streaming!”

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, ©2025 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Dire Crowley, Headmage of Night Raven College

Headmage of Night Raven College, the prestigious school for mages. He likes to constantly remind people how kind he is, has a tendency to pop up in unexpected places, and tells stories that are filled with humor but are famously long.

Commentary from Mitsuru Miyamoto who voices Dire Crowley

“We’re getting an animation! Woo-hoo! Crowley gets to move! This must mean people enjoy the game, right? That makes me even happier. I’ll do my best to make this entertaining both for fans of the game and those starting out with the anime. I hope everyone enjoys it!”

A Disney Title That Inspired Twisted-Wonderland

Season 1 is called Episode of Heartslabyul and focuses on the Heartslabyul dorm, whose residents must adhere to strict rules set by the Queen of Hearts. Heartslabyul is inspired by the world of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland.

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland, ©2025 Disney

This timeless classic was created by Walt Disney himself in 1951, and has been loved the world over ever since. One dull afternoon, Alice chases after a white rabbit dressed in human clothes, and ends up falling into a deep hole. She finds herself lost in a strange world where her body stretches and shrinks, beautiful flowers sing, people celebrate their “unbirthdays,” and odd things happen at every turn. As her surreal and curious adventure continues, she meets a cast of eccentric characters, including twins Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the infamous Queen of Hearts.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation credits:

Chief Director/Showrunner: Takahiro Natori

Director: Shin Katagai

Main Writer: Yoichi Kato

Character Designer: Hanaka Nakano, Akane Sato

Sub Character Designer: Aki Tsunaki

Color Designer: Nagisa Abe

Art Director: Hiroki Matsumoto

3D Director: Kazuya Oya

Director Of Photography: Takao Saito

Editor: Michi Takigawa

Sound Director: Miho Sugawara

Composer: Takumi Ozawa

Music Production: Aniplex

Opening Theme: “Piece of my world” by Night Ravens

Ending Theme: “Obedience” by Heartslabyul Dorm

Animation Production: Yumeta Company, Graphinica

Source Material:

Original Concept

Disney Twisted-Wonderland (video game)

(Original concept, script and character design: Yana Toboso)

Manga Adaptation Original Concept

Original Concept: Yana Toboso, Storyboards: Wakana Hazuki, Art: Sumire Kowono

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Comic – Episode of Heartslabyul

(Published by Square Enix in G Fantasy magazine)