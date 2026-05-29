The Real Story Behind “Pressure,” the Film About the D-Day Weather Forecast

Weather films based on real events often take liberties with the facts, and the science. “The Perfect Storm,” for example, was based on the real 1991 storm that led to the loss of the Andrea Gail, a 72-foot fishing vessel whose six-man crew died at sea. With no survivors, no one knows what actually happened on the boat during its final hours, meaning much of the drama had to be imagined. Even the storm itself was portrayed as more intense than it had actually been.

Both “Twister” and its follow up film, “Twisters,” were inspired by real storm chasers — an inherently dramatic job — but they simplified and exaggerated how tornadoes behave in reality. Forecasting and storm-chasing technology in both films is shown to be far more precise and advanced than it is in real life.

But for the most part, “Pressure” takes care to hew closely to the facts.

The film’s attention to detail is no accident. Dr. Catherine Ross, a library and archive manager at the Met Office, Britain’s weather service, said the filmmakers had spent a day with her examining the archives, including original hand-drawn weather charts and Stagg’s own diary.

“They really went to town,” she said. “They even had somebody color matching the charts to make sure that when they were printed off, they were the right shade of green.”