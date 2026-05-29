The 3.1 PTR: What You Need to Know — Diablo IV — Blizzard News

The 3.1.0 Public Test Realm (PTR) for Diablo IV will be available from June 2, 10:00 a.m. PDT to June 9, 10 a.m. PDT, offering you the chance to test upcoming changes and features coming in the next season for the base game, shaking up how you play cross both Eternal and Seasonal Realms.

The purpose of the PTR is to test updates and features before the launch of the next season, where we’ll be focusing on Solo Self Found, new seasonal features, Mythic Uniques 3.0, and rewards coming to the Tower & Leaderboards as we come out of Beta.

Using your feedback, we’ll make adjustments before the next season goes live. This helps us to fine-tune balance changes, eliminate bugs, and create the best experience possible while testing new systems. Thank you for playing through the PTR and sharing your thoughts with the team.

Here is what the 3.1 PTR will preview ahead of next season.

Codex

Pandemonium Ruptures

Realmwalker 2.0

Deathtoll Chamber

New Monster Family: The Risen

Seasonal Lair Boss

Mythic Uniques 3.0

Tower & Leaderboards Rewards

War Plans Updates

Horadric Cube Updates

Solo Self Found Mode

General and Systems Updates

Features Offered for Testing

How to Provide Feedback

How to Install the PTR

3.1.0 PTR Patch Notes

Pandemonium Ruptures

During Season 14, the division between Sanctuary and Pandemonium is ripped asunder by arcane rifts called Pandemonium Ruptures. These rifts call a new family of monsters to slay, the chance to summon a familiar boss, and new opportunities for loot by conquering the Deathtoll Chamber.

You will encounter three types of Pandemonium Ruptures. Kill the guardians around Death’s Head Idols, creating an open Rupture and casting a ritual ring. The longer you keep the Rupture open, the more rewards you’ll earn. Killing monsters and closing Tears will help keep it open. Rupture Goblins can also appear anywhere, opening additional Ruptures.

Ruptures (Normal): Small Ruptures can spawn throughout the overworld of Sanctuary but are especially prevalent in Helltides.

Small Ruptures can spawn throughout the overworld of Sanctuary but are especially prevalent in Helltides. Surging Ruptures: Medium ruptures can spawn in place of any local event within a Helltide.

Medium ruptures can spawn in place of any local event within a Helltide. Colossal Ruptures: Large ruptures appear only in the Fields of Desecration, the World Boss Arena southeast of Zarbinzet.

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Realmwalker 2.0

Realmwalkers have reappeared across Sanctuary, summoned to challenge those brave (or foolhardy) enough to tackle the most difficult Pandemonium Ruptures. Completing different types of Pandemonium Ruptures can give the following chances to summon a Realmwalker:

Ruptures (Normal): Cannot summon Realmwalkers.

Cannot summon Realmwalkers. Surging Ruptures: Gives a chance to spawn a Realmwalker when Surging Rupture events are completed with Mastery within the time allotted.

Gives a chance to spawn a Realmwalker when Surging Rupture events are completed with Mastery within the time allotted. Colossal Ruptures: Guarantees a Realmwalker spawn when completed.

Conquering the Realmwalker opens a Portal to the Deathtoll Chamber.

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Deathtoll Chamber

The Deathtoll Chamber is a one-room mini-dungeon accessible either by defeating the Realmwalker or inside a Nightmare Dungeon with the Rupture affix after closing enough Tears within Ruptures. Once inside, complete a special Rupture activity for even more rewards.

The Deathtoll Chamber will be the best source for Betrayer’s Husks, which are required to open the Seasonal Lair Boss’s Hoard in Torment I+.

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New Monster Family: The Risen

Gravehounds, members of the new Risen monster family, now appear out of Ruptures and inside the Deathtoll Chamber. When killed, Gravehounds drop orbs that empower the Exarch, a special Risen that absorbs any Orbs that float toward it. Intercept them before they arrive to claim the power yourself.

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Seasonal Lair Boss

A new boss enters the fray to terrorize the denizens of Sanctuary. Strike them down with fury.

Find a Corrupted Reaper Lair Boss in Pandemonium Threshold’s entrance in Zarbinzet. During the PTR, you will be able to face this boss once you have reached Torment I+. After Season 14 launches, the seasonal Lair Boss will become available through the Season Campaign.

This boss requires Betrayer’s Husks to open the rewards cache. It will also give the best direct drop chances for both Mythic Uniques and Mythic Unique Upgrade currency than any other activity.

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Mythic Uniques 3.0

In Season 14, every Unique can be Mythic. Strap in, folks.

Mythic, instead of being an item Rarity, is now a modifiable Item Quality. You’ll have the ability to make any Unique item into a game-altering Mythic through Item Quality modifiers.

Mythic Uniques will also have their Unique Powers increased by 30%.

This season, any Unique can now drop as a Mythic Unique or be upgraded into a Mythic Unique using the Horadric Cube. You’ll be able to craft or earn Mythic Uniques in a few different ways:

Acquire Seasonal currency (Pandemonium Fragments) by progressing through the Seasonal Reputation board or defeating the new Lair Boss. This Seasonal Currency is a component in upgrading Uniques to Mythic Uniques using the Horadric Cube. This Seasonal currency can also be earned from the Season Reputation board, Resplendent Caches, and from killing the Seasonal Lair Boss.

A chance to earn a Mythic Unique by defeating the Season Lair Boss, Corrupted Reaper.

Progress through the Season Rank to earn a class-specific Mythic Unique.

On both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, you’ll have a very rare chance to find a Mythic Unique whenever an Ancestral Unique would drop.

Note: You can only equip one crafted Mythic. If you find multiple Mythics the typical way through rare drops in-game, you’ll be able to still equip multiple with your one crafted Mythic unique.

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Tower & Leaderboards Beta Rewards

With Tower & Leaderboards coming out of Beta in Season 14, we’re adding new cosmetics for Leaderboard completion.

You’ll be able to earn rewards at the end of each Leaderboard reset, and at the end of each season.

Weekly rewards are granted to you the next time you log in after the previous weekly reset has ended.

The following ranks get rewards each week:

Progression: Played the Tower this week Reacher Tower Tier 100 or Higher

Ranks: Top 1,000 on any leaderboard Top 500 on any leaderboard Top 100 on any leaderboard Top 10 on any leaderboard Top 1 on any leaderboard

Each week, you’ll earn the following rewards based off your best rank: A Halo Cosmetic A Prestige Title Gear Cache Higher ranks reward more items and a higher chance of Uniques



You’ll keep Seasonal Leaderboard Titles and Halos throughout the Season, until they reset on the next Season.

At the start of the next Season, you’ll be rewarded with an Emblem that shows the highest rank you achieved on any weekly leaderboard in the previous season. These will be granted on first log-in to the new season.

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War Plans Updates

We are making changes to War Plans so that you can seamlessly play with your most steadfast allies when playing in a Party.

As of 3.1 PTR, you’ll be able to sync your War Plans board with your party. This feature generates a board that generates a new War Plan for your whole party.

You’ll need to do the following to sync your Plans:

Your party must all be in Temis.

The prompt New Plan will only appear if you are in a party.

If you select New Plan For Party:

It costs 2 Marks of El’Druin.

When selected, the party will see that a member of their party has initiated the vote to re-roll all War Plan boards and sync them.

If all players accept, the person who initiated the vote resets their board and that exact one is then pushed down to the other players.

Note: Plans are synced regardless of War Plan Level or other States (Torment Level, Campaign Completion etc.)

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Horadric Cube Updates

The Horadric Cube will have the following updates in the Season 14 PTR:

Unique items can now use Focused Reroll and Chaotic Reroll.

Unique Charms and Non-Ancestral Uniques will be able to use Unique Power Reroll.

Chromatic Tuning Prisms will have a small chance to provide All Resist.

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Solo Self Found Mode

Solo Self Found (SSF) is a character state that allows you to take the role of the solo wanderer carving their fortune alone across Sanctuary, giving more options to challenge yourself the way you want. When you choose SSF as a character state, you accept on the following challenges:

SSF characters must be Seasonal only. They can also be either Normal or Hardcore.

SSF characters cannot join parties or trade with other players.

SSF share their own stash, currency, Paragon, and more only with other SSF characters on their account.

Free Trial, Couch Co-Op, and Dark Citadel are unavailable for SSF characters.

Selecting SSF for that character is permanent for the duration of the season and cannot be changed. At the end of the season, SSF characters will revert to Eternal characters with the ability to group and trade again as normal.

The fearless souls adopting this mode will enjoy exclusive SSF-only Tower Leaderboards to show off their true solo prowess.

Additionally, with the addition of Solo Self Found, the following Filters have been added to Leaderboards:

Solo Self Found

Hardcore Solo Self Found

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General and Systems Updates

The following updates will also appear in the S14 PTR:

General

Obols are now capped at 25,000.

Added missing minimap icons to Nightmare Dungeon and Pit objects.

Added missing Boss Trophy items for Astaroth and Bartoc and combined recipes for them in the Horadric Cube.

War Plans

Increased all War Plan Activity XP scaling to Torment VIII+.

Increased base activity XP of Infernal Hordes.

Helltide War Plan progress has been changed from opening chests to collecting 75 Cinders in Normal through Penitent and 300 Cinders in Torment 1+.

Added new War Plan quests and nodes for Long Helltide/Escalation Sigils.

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Features Offered for Testing

We will have servers for PTR in the following regions: North America, Europe, Korea and Japan, South America, and Australia. Use the PTR Boost NPC in major cities to aid you in the Public Test Realm.

PTR Boost

Similar to our previous Public Test Realms, the trusty PTR Vendor Mrak will be available through the duration of the PTR. You can find our hot-footed friend next to the main Waypoint in major cities. Mrak has received some substantial upgrades, including new boosts to Lord of Hatred systems.

The following items are available through the PTR Boosts. Anything highlighted in blue has been updated since the last PTR:

Crafting & Materials

Grant Gold

Grant Obols

Grant All Materials

Unlock Masterworking

Grant All Temper Manuals

Grant Lair Keys

Grant Tributes

Grant Infernal Compasses

Grant Nightmare Escalation Sigils

Equipment

Grant All Runes

Max All Aspects

Grant Random Legendaries*

Grant All Uniques*

Grant Talisman Items

Note: To receive Helms and Amulets from the PTR Boost, you must be at least Level 7 and Level 15 respectively. Please level past this point to receive these specific items.*

Paragon

Grant All Glyphs

Max All Glyphs

Progression

Complete Campaign & All Strongholds (Unlocks Whispers and the Artificer’s Obelisk)

Set Level to 70

Unlock All Waypoints & Reveal Map

Grant Skill and Paragon Point Rewards

Unlock and Max War Plans

Unlock All Torment Tiers

Set Paragon to Level 200

Seasonal

Grant Seasonal Items (Pandemonium Fragments)

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How to Provide Feedback

Your feedback on the changes you will see and experience in the PTR is important to us and is vital in ensuring that Season 14 is the best it can be when it goes live in Diablo IV. If you participate in the PTR, please let us know what you think!

You can provide feedback through the in-game feedback tool of the Diablo IV PTR forums. Pressing the ESC key in the in-game menu will bring up the Report a Bug menu. You can select the dropdown filter and select the in-game feedback tool to provide feedback without leaving the game.

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How to Install the PTR

Here are the steps to join the PTR:

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo IV from your Games list.

from your list. In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu. Select the Public Test Realm option

Click Install to Install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

to Install the PTR client. This becomes a button when ready. Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Create a new test character. Note: Create a Seasonal Character for any testing related to the Seasonal themes.

Enter the game and test the 3.1.0 PTR!

If you’re a PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate user, you’ll be able to access the PTR through the same flow as other Battle.net users. Access the Battle.net client through the Xbox App, then continue to access the PTR through Battle.net.

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3.1.0 PTR Patch Notes

Balance Updates Paladin Skills Zenith Initial hit Base damage increased from 450% to 550%.

Final Hit Base damage increased from 400% to 500. Advance Weaken Upgrade duration increased from 4 to 8 seconds. Clash Crusader’s March Block Chance increased from 15% to 30%.

Seize Them Variant Now capped at 16 stacks of Resolve.

Blessed Shield Shield of Retribution Variant Thorns damage reduced from 100% to 70%.

Shield Charge Base damage increased from 90% to 180%.

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.

Movement Speed while Charging changed from 100% Cap 1 speed to 50% cap 1 and 50% cap 2 speed.

Base armor granted while charging increased from 40% to 60%. Heaven’s Fury Cooldown reduced from 30 to 15 seconds. Oaths Zealot Oath Damage per echo increased from 17% to 21%. Judicator Oath Damage after an enemy is Judged changed from 8% stacking 10 times to 60% stacking once. Developer’s Note: Judicator builds without stacking Judgement procs were less successful than intended. This change can help open up more possibilities for Judicator skills to shine without rapid firing Judgement. Unique Items Light’s Rebuke Damage increased from 120-150% to 150-200%.

Damage increased from 55-77% to 77-99%. Red Sermon Damage increased from 85-105% to 100-120%. Sunbrand Damage increased from 70-90% to 85-105%. Supplication Damage increased from 60-80% to 120-160%. Spiritborn Skills Armored Hide Previous – Active: Encase yourself, becoming Unstoppable and gaining 40% Block Chance for 3 seconds.

Now – Active: Encase yourself gaining 40% Block Chance for 3 seconds. Toxic Skin Skuttle Bug Variant – Armor increased from 30% to 50%. Payback Break Free Variant – Now also triggers on becoming Injured. Damage reduction duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds. Rushing Claw Charge Refund Upgrade Renamed to Charge Increase. Previous – Using Rushing Claw’s last Charge will refill 4 Charges by consuming 4 stacks of Ferocity. Now – Rushing Claw gains 1 Charge.

Evasive Swipe Variant No longer counts as an Evade.

Ravager Ferocity Minimum Upgrade Renamed to Damage Increase. Previous – Ravager’s Ferocity further increases your Minimum Ferocity by 1 more. Now – Ravager deals 20% increased damage.

Legendary Aspects Aspect of Forest Power Barrier amount increased from 20% to 30% of Maximum Life.

Armor amount increased from 20-30% to 40-60%. Aspect of Pestilence Pestilent Swarm damage bonus reduced from 70-100% to 30-60%. Aspect of Infestation Pestilent Swarm Poisoning amount reduced from 125-155% to 80-100%. Unique Items Sepazontec Damage bonus increased from 100-120% to 140-180%. Rod of Kepeleke Damage bonus increased from 0.65-0.75% to 0.85-1.05%. Paragon Spiny Skin Legendary Node Thorns increased from 35% to 60%. Warlock Skills Command Fallen Reduced the Wrath gain from Fallen Army Variant from 10 to 8 per hit. Command Valloch Number of passive Overpower stacks gained reduced from 4 to 2.

Number of overflow stacks gained reduced from 2 to 1.

Dominance Cost increased from 20 to 25.

Duration increased from 6 to 10. Apocalypse Survivor Upgrade Damage bonus reduced from 100% to 10%. Duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Fiend of Abaddon Base damage increased from 250% to 280%.

Spiteful Enrage variant damage per hit increased from 2% to 5%. Nether Step Gloomwalker Variant Now also grants the base movement speed cap 2 bonus.

Wall of Agony Dominance cost reduced from 20 to 16.

Encircle Variant Damage reduction per wall demon increased from 3% to 6%. Cooldown reduced from 30 to 20 seconds.

Fallen Army Variant Duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds.

Terror Swarm Nightmare Variant Damage increased from 75% to 200%.

Legendary Aspects Aspect of Mutilation Damage increased from 15-25% to 20-30%. Thrice Woven Nightmare Damage increased from 20-30% to 40-60%. Unique Items Ae’grom’s Schism Damage increased from 30-50% to 120-150%. Gauntlets of Sheol Now also increases Fiend of Abaddon’s damage by 80% always. Bridle of Tor’Baalos Damage increased from 120-160% to 160-200%. Scepter of the Three and Rictus of Terror Description updated to clarify that this only applies to Warlock Ultimate Skills. Runes Ceh (Spirit Wolves) No longer makes enemies Vulnerable.

Chill amount reduced from 50% per leap to 10% per leap.

Maximum wolves reduced from 10 to 6. Vex (+ to All Skills) Offering required increased from 100 to 300. Prid (Dark Prison) Cost increased from 250 to 500. Yom Rune Previous – Invoke the Druid’s Petrify Skill, Stunning enemies, restoring Primary Resource.

Now – Invoke the Druid’s Petrify Skill, Stunning enemies and increasing your Critical Strike Damage against them. Developer’s Note: This is not a functional change, but rather an update to the tooltip to reflect the updated baseline functionality of Petrify, as Petrify no longer restores Resource and instead increases your Critical Strike Damage. Talisman All Classes Seal of the Golden Epiphany Previous – 2 Charm slots, but you can equip up to 3 Unique Charms.

Now – You can equip up to 3 Unique Charms. Seal of the Severed Finger Removed, existing copies will convert into Seal of the Golden Epiphany. Barbarian Arms of Arreat 2-Piece Set Bonus: Damage increased from 80%[x] to 100%[x].

5-Piece Set Bonus: Damage increased from 40%[x] to 50%[x], up to 120%[x] to 150%[x]. Druid Might of the Den Mother 2-Piece Set Bonus: Damage increased from 2% to 3%. Storm Shepherd’s Talisman Set 2-Piece Set bonus: Damage increased from 40% to 60%.

5-Piece Set bonus: Double/triple cast damage increased from 100%/300% to 500%. Necromancer Art of the Bone Weaver Talisman Set 5-Piece Set Bonus: Damage bonus increased from 175% to 200%. Radament’s Desecration The set bonus will no longer continuously reapply the Curses to enemies already Cursed. Developer’s Note: Manually Casting Iron Maiden or Decrepify will still reapply the Curse and is unaffected by this change.

The Blood Moon Breeches Unique will also still reapply the Curse when it procs and is unaffected by this change.

This is consistent with the behavior of the Omen of Pain Unique: the Curse must fall off before this set bonus will reapply the Curse.

Note that this is typically only relevant for things like the Will of Rathma Unique that deals damage when a Curse is applied to an enemy. Updated the tooltip of the set bonus to be true to its description: Previous – Enemies nearby your Corpses will be afflicted with Decrepify and Iron Maiden. Now – Enemies Close to your Corpses will be afflicted with Decrepify and Iron Maiden.

This set now affects all Corpses on the screen. Word of the Blood Binder Talisman 5-Piece Set Bonus Previous – Your Basic, Core, and Ultimate Blood skills drain 3% of your Maximum Life on Cast to deal 75% increased damage and trigger twice.

Now – Your Basic, Core, and Ultimate Blood skills drain 3% of your Maximum Life on Cast to trigger twice. Your Blood Skills deal 75% increased damage. Paladin Cathan’s Iron Conviction 3-Piece Set Bonus: Now additionally grants 30% Damage Reduction. Heaven’s Radiant Fire 3-Piece Set Bonus: Damage reduction increased from 25% to 30%. Rogue Legacy of the Sightless Talisman Set 5-Piece Set Bonus: Decreased from 320%[x] to 250%[x]. Way of the Blurring Blade Talisman Set 5-Piece Set Bonus: Increased from 150%[x] to 200%[x]. Nilfur’s Narrow Eye 2-Piece Set Bonus: Damage increased from 12%[x] to 15%[x]. Sorcerer Habacalva’s Cauldron 2-Piece Set Bonus: Damage per Heat stack increased from 5% to 7%. Breath of the Frozen Sea 5-Piece Set Bonus: Now also triggers when enemies become Unstoppable. Spiritborn Kwatli’s Grace Talisman Set 2-Piece Set Bonus: Damage bonus reduced from 60% to 50%.

5-Piece Set Bonus: Movement speed reduced from 50% to 35%. Wumba’s Embrace Talisman Set 2-Piece Set Bonus: Thorns increased from 7,000 to 10,000.

3-Piece Set Bonus: Damage reduction increased from 20% to 25%.

5-Piece Set Bonus: Damage bonus increased from 125% to 150%. Balazan’s Bite Talisman Set 3-Piece Set Bonus: Maximum Life bonus increased from 30% to 40%. Bliss of the Multitude Talisman Set 2-Piece Set Bonus: Damage bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

3-Piece Set Bonus: Resistance increased from 35% to 70%. Warlock Horazon’s Chains Set Ae’grom damage reduced from 30% to 15%. Horadric Cube Unique items can have their affixes modified with Chaotic and Focused Reroll Cube recipes. When using these recipes on Unique or new Mythic items, the recipe additionally costs 1 Attuned Primordial Dust.

Reroll Unique Power can now be used on Talisman Charms and non-Ancestral items.

All Resist can now be targeted by Add/Remove Affix and Chaotic/Focus Reroll Cube recipes when using a Chromatic Tuning Prism. Unique Item Update El’Druin, Sword of Justice Now only guarantees [x%] All Damage. War Plans Parties can now generate fully shared War Plans boards that have completely synchronized progression and objectives.

War Plan Reward updates: Increased experience rewards in Torment 8 and up. Increased rewards for Infernal Hordes. Helltides quest now requires a flat Cinder spend amount rather than a number of chests to be opened. Additional War Plan options have been added for Helltide and Nightmare Escalations.

Miscellaneous The drop rate for Echoing Hated keys from Elites/Champions has been increased. Bug Fixes Paladin Fixed multiple instances where Paladin skills had incorrect descriptions for denoting whether a damage modifier was additive or multiplicative.

Fixed an issue where the Zealot Oath echo damage was not dealing the correct values across base skill and all variants.

Fixed an issue where Brandish could apply Vulnerable without the proper upgrade.

Fixed an issue where Sword of Mastery for Brandish could apply bonuses without meeting requirements.

Fixed an issue where Shield Charge’s Phalanx Charge Variant dealt the incorrect damage type.

Fixed an issue where the Red Sermon Unique did not correctly apply Death or Glory to Zeal.

Fixed an issue where the Blessed Shield Upgrade that increases Armor and Block Chance only applied to the first enemy hit.

Fixed an issue where the Aspect of the Indomitable did not correctly apply Damage Reduction effects based on Block Chance bonuses.

Fixed an issue where Fanaticism Aura’s initial attack speed bonus did not gain Potency on its first stack. Spiritborn Fixed an issue where Concussive Stomp would not grant Resolve when taking the appropriate upgrade while triggered by the Tzic Rune.

Fixed an issue where Spiritborn skills that had their Spirit modified could occasionally fail to trigger the Gorilla Primary Spirit Hall bonus and fail to benefit fully from Harmony of Ebewaka.

Fixed an issue where Ravager’s Strength of the Forest Variant would occasionally trigger more often than intended.

Fixed an issue where a Spiritborn 3‑piece set bonus could fail to trigger after a Spirit type tag was removed and re-added to a skill.

Fixed an issue where some poisoning skills did not properly show duration increases in their descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the bonus poison duration from Balazan’s Maxlatl and the Balazan’s Bite Charm did not properly stack. Warlock Fixed an issue where the Warlock version of Shard of Verathiel did not work with resource cost reduction.

Fixed an issue where Impetus and Misanthropic Aspects treated pets and mercenaries as active demons.

Fixed an issue where Channeled Blazing Scream didn’t hit as often as it should with the Impact Velocity modifier.

Fixed an issue where Metamorphosis Damage Scaling Upgrade tooltip did not show full bonus.

Fixed an issue where Nether Step with the Gloomwalker Upgrade could occasionally get the player stuck.

Fixed an issue where Apocalypse with the Minefield modifier could not critically strike.

Fixed multiple instances where Warlock challenge progress did not display correctly. Talisman Fixed an issue where the bonus Overpower damage from the Red Blessing Charm was inconsistent.

Fixed multiple issues with the 3-Piece Set Bonus effect for Radament’s Desecration that applied Curses to enemies around your Corpses.

Fixed an issue where Radament’s Desecration Talisman 5-Piece Set Bonus incorrectly applied the Macabre tag to Blood Wave when it was a Core skill instead of an Ultimate using the Hematolagnia Variant.

Fixed an issue where the Black Shroud 5-Piece Set Bonus could apply debuff effects indefinitely instead of following intended behavior.

Fixed an issue where the Quintessence buff from the Art of the Bone Weaver set could be lost randomly.

Fixed an issue where Spellbound Steel Talisman 2-Piece Set Bonus could incorrectly trigger on skills that were not Imbued.

Fixed an issue where Inner Sight could activate whenever any skill hit an enemy while the Spellbound Steel set is equipped.

Fixed an issue where Emberfury scaled the Charm damage at the same level as the amulet slot scaling.

Fixed an issue where the Sorcerer Uncanny Insight set was gaining its damage reduction when not Casting Conjuration skills.

Fixed an issue where Ice Blades, Hydra, and Familiar Enchantment activated the Tal Rasha’s Threefold Way Charm.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer Tal Rasha’s Threefold Way set bonuses could incorrectly trigger from Crackling Energy damage.

Fixed an issue where Charms with the Glory affix could cause inconsistent behavior when adding additional Charm slots.

Fixed an issue where sorting Charms did not keep sets grouped together.

Fixed an issue where the Practiced Technique Gold Find seal affix granted significantly more Gold Find than intended.

Fixed an issue where Seals and Charms did not display item power. War Plans Fixed an issue where War Plans chests could incorrectly appear in unintended activities.

Fixed an issue where War Plans modifiers could persist after completing an activity.

Fixed an issue where players without certain War Plans modifiers could still interact with related features.

Fixed an issue where Party Activity completion XP in War Plans did not scale properly.

Fixed an issue where some reward icons for War Plans weren’t properly read by the Screen Reader.

Fixed an issue where Urivar was incorrectly referred to as the Bone Colossus in War Plan objectives.

Fixed an issue where the Lair of Plenty modifier did not grant additional Hoard Chests correctly for Boss Lair encounters. Miscellaneous Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader would malfunction when reading Horadric Cube materials.

Fixed an issue where the Gem Strength Bonus affix could scale incorrectly when applied to two-handed weapons and grant more power than intended.

Fixed an issue where Kullean Tuning Prism tooltips incorrectly referred to Legendary Aspects as affixes.

Fixed an issue where Cube Dust tooltips did not indicate that it could be obtained from Undercity activities.

Fixed an issue where Sliver of Hate was dealing more damage than intended.

Fixed an issue where Mephisto’s Hoard chest could grant rewards to all party members instead of requiring individual interaction. Balance Updates General Legendary Aspects Hellbent Commander Aspect Damage reduced from 50-70% to 40-60%. Cremator’s aspect Damage reduced from 70-100% to 45-65%. Duelists Aspect Previous – While using a one-handed weapon, your Attack Speed is increased by 30-50%.

Now – While using a one-handed weapon, attacks increase your Weapon Damage by 4.5-6.5% stacking up to 10 times. This bonus is lost when swapping weapons. Tidal Aspect Maximum Overpower stacks reduced from 2-4 to 1-3.

Changed from an offensive aspect to utility. Aspect of Glynn’s Anvil Damage reduction is now capped to 40%. Unique Items Banished Lord’s Talisman Damage per stack reduced from 15-18% to 8-10%. Melted Heart of Selig Increased the damage enemies deal to your resource. Endurant Faith Reduced Damage Reduction from 30-40% to 15-20%. Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Now only guarantees Lucky Hit: Chance to restore Resource. Doombringer Now only guarantees % Maximum life. The Grandfather Now only guarantees + Critical Strike Chance.

Critical Strike damage reduced from 150% to 120%. Nesēkēm, the Herald Now only guarantees x Critical Strike Damage. Shattered Vow Now only guarantees Damage over time duration.

Duration bonus increased from 100% to 120%. Harlequin Crest Now only guarantees + Maximum Life.

Damage Reduction removed.

Bonus to all skills increased from +4 to +6. Andariel’s Visage Now only guarantees Poison Resistance. Heir of Perdition Now only guarantees Movement Speed.

Damage reduced from 80% to 15%.

Mother’s Favor now instead steals 15% Critical Strike Chance from other players and always retains its damage bonus. Tyrael’s Might Now only guarantees All Resistance.

Number of Divine Barrage projectiles released reduced.

Now also grants 20% Damage Reduction as part of the Mythic power. Shroud of False Death Now only guarantees All Stats. Previous – When you would be dealt fatal damage, instead you Heal to full Life, gain a Barrier for 100% of your Maximum Life for 3 seconds, and Knock Back Close enemies. This can only occur once every 300 seconds. Now – When you would be dealt fatal damage, instead you Heal to full Life, gain a Barrier for 100% of your Maximum Life for 3 seconds, and Knock Back Close enemies. This power is disabled once used until you return to town.

Ring of Starless Skies Now only guarantees Attack Speed. Melted Heart of Selig Now only guarantees + Resource Generation. Godslayer Crown Damage reduced from 30-40% to 7.5-10%. Crown of Lucion Damage reduced from 10-15% to 5-7.5% per stack. Tempering Sharpened Finesse Damage per Overpower stack reduced from 7-10% to 3-4.5%. Paragon Thorns values from Magic nodes increased from 19 to 100.

Thorns values from Rare nodes increased from 38 to 150. Barbarian Fury gained from taking damage is now capped up to a 0.5 Fury per 1% of your Maximum Life, and no longer benefits from increased resource generation. Skills Frenzy Raging Variant no longer requires maximum stacks to proc explosions. Chance to proc increased from 50% to 75%. Call of the Ancients Highlander variant no longer works with Aspect of Apogeic Furor. Attack Speed and Damage Bonus Upgrade Previous – When you Cast Call of the Ancients, gain 15%[+] Attack Speed and 20%[x] increased damage for 6 seconds.

Now – When you Cast Call of the Ancients, gain 5%[+] Attack Speed and 5%[x] increased damage for each Ancient Summoned for 6 seconds. Wrath of the Berserker Also increases all damage by 30%[x] for its duration. Steel Grasp Is now properly tagged as Combat instead of Martial. Legendary Aspects Aspect of Limitless Rage Now grants 1 stack per 1 resource gained.

Previous – Each point of Fury you generate increases your damage by 1-1.5%[x]. This bonus is lost after 4 seconds.

Now – Each point of Fury you generate increases your damage by 0.15-0.20%[x], up to 350 Fury. This bonus is lost after 4 seconds. Weapon Master’s Aspect Now gives Iron Maelstrom a charge when it’s considered a Weapon Mastery skill. Unique Items Battle Trance Previous – Increase Frenzy’s maximum stacks by 2. While at maximum stacks, you deal 68-90%[x] increased damage and your other Skills gain 30-38%[+] increased Attack Speed.

Now – Frenzy’s gains the Barrage Variant for free and can stack 2 additional times. While at maximum stacks, you deal 75-100%[x] increased damage and your other Skills gain 35-45%[+] increased Attack Speed. Chainscourged Mail Damage bonus increased from 60-80%[x] to 80-100%[x]. Paragon Dominate Glyph Reduced from 23.6% per stack to 1.8% per stack at Glyph Level 150. Ire Glyph Increased damage from 6.2%[+] to 9.3%[+]. Druid Skills Stone Burst Armor side upgrade no longer grants additional armor for each stack of Resolve. Base increased from 20% to 30%. Legendary Aspects Shepherd’s Aspect Damage bonus decreased from 5-13%[x] to 2-3%[x]. Unique Items Dolmen Stone Boulder explosion now deals 75-90%[x] of Boulder’s damage instead of a flat damage amount. Greatstaff of the Crone Damage increased from 30-40%[x] to 60-80%[x]. Hunter’s Zenith Damage bonus increased from 40-60%[x] to 75-90%[x]. Mjolnic Ring Damage increased from 30-40%[x] to 45-60%[x]. The Basilisk Added effect: Petrified enemies take an additional 60-90%[x] damage from you. Waxing Gibbous Damage bonus increased from 20-25%[x] to 45-60%[x].

Chance for additional attacks increased from 25% to 33%. Paragon Constricting Tendrils Legendary Node Damage increased from 40%[x] to 60%[x]. Fang and Claw Glyph Damage increased from 12% to 15%[x]. Fulminate Glyph Damage to Healthy and Injured increased from 12%[x] to 35%[x]. Spirit Glyph Damage reduced from 15%[x] to 12%[x]. Necromancer Skills Corpse Explosion Bloody Mess Variant Damage bonus increased from 50% to 75%.

Miasma Variant Damage increased from 145% to 210%.

Shrapnel Variant Damage increased from 100% to 110%.

Blood Mist Blood Rush Variant Description now indicates Blood Mist is also a Mobility skill and does not replace the Blood tag.

Unique Items Red Blessing Maximum Overpower bonus reduced from 4 to 2. Cruor’s Embrace Damage bonus increased from 50-60% to 80-100%. Deathless Visage Bone Spear Echo damage increased from 30-40% to 40-50%.

Bone Spear Critical Strike damage increased from 40-50% to 60-70%. Mace of King Leoric Golem damage bonus increased from 70-80% to 100-120%. Ebonpiercer When using Blight’s Piercing Darkness Variant, Ebonpiercer deals double damage. Developer’s Note: This item is intended to do a portion of Blight’s total defiled area damage. The Piercing Darkness Variant allows Blight to create two defiled areas, so Ebonpiercer’s damage should be increased accordingly. Paragon Dominate Glyph Reduced from 23.6% per stack to 1.8% per stack at glyph level 150. Wither Legendary Node Now also triggers from Cold damage in addition to Shadow damage. Darkness Glyph Now grants bonus damage and triggers from Cold in addition to Shadow damage. Scourge Glyph Now grants bonus damage and triggers from Frostbiting in addition to Corrupting damage. Rogue Skills Dance of Knives Damage decreased from 65% to 52%. Flurry Damage increased from 140% to 196%. Twisting Blades Damage increased from 30%/70% to 42%/98%. Legendary Aspects Breakneck Bandit’s Aspect Damage increased from 30-45%[x] to 40-55%[x]. Unique Items Deathmask of Nirmitruq Damage increased from 45-60%[x] to 60-75%[x]. The Maestro Damage increased from 24-30%[x] to 45-60%[x]. Paragon Grenadier Glyph Added a 12%[x] damage multiplier to non-Ultimate Grenade skills. Pride Glyph Physical Damage to Healthy and Injured increased from 27%[x] to 35%[x]. Sorcerer Skills Unstable Currents Now has diminishing returns on its skill rank scaling for baseline and all variants.

Boundless Variant Now only increases Crackling Energy damage. No longer grants a stack when at Maximum Crackling energy.

Ball Lightning Implosion Variant Now scales its size with skill ranks rather than damage.

Familiar Healing Flames Variant Overpower stacks reduced from 2 to 1. Overpower is now only gained while Casting.

Flame Shield Overpower Upgrade Overpower stacks increased from 1 to 3.

Frozen Orb Great Orb of Fire Variant Number of Overpower stacks consumed increased from 1 to 1 per additional explosion.

Fire Bolt Firefly Variant Damage per explosion increased from 9% to 25%.

Overpower Upgrade Overpower stacks reduced from 2 to 1.

Teleport Blaze Variant Now displays a counter on Teleport for number of Refundable Teleport casts.

Chain Lightning Cost Reduction side upgrade Previous – Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, the Mana cost of your next Chain Lightning is reduced by 1. Now – Every second, Chain Lightning gains 5% increased damage, up to 30%. This bonus is reset when you damage an enemy with a Skill Cast other than Chain Lightning. Renamed to Ramping Damage.

Enchantments Firebolt Enchantment Reduced the frequency of bolts in extreme situations. Legendary Aspects Overwhelming Currents Previous – Shock Skill Critical Strikes grant 1.5-3% Shock damage for 4 seconds. Stacks do not refresh the duration.

Now – Shock Skill Critical Strikes frequently grant 1.5-3% Shock damage for 4 seconds. Stacks do not refresh the duration. Aspect of Armageddon Damage reduced from 150-180% to 50-80%.

Duration increased from 5 to 15 seconds. Aspect of Searing impact Damage increased from 60-80% to 100-120%. Unique Items Fractured Winterglass Damage per conjuration reduced from 3-6% to 2-3%. Onyx Soul Damage increased from 80-100% to 100-120%. Starfall Coronet Meteor damage increased from 50-70% to 80-100%. Ophidian Iris Hydra damage increased from 100-125% to 110-150%. Staff of Endless Rage Fireball damage increased from 80-120% to 140-180%. Miscellaneous The following currency cap updates have been applied: Obols – Increased from 2500 to 25,000. Gold – Increased from 99,999,999,999 to 999,999,999,999. Gem Fragments – Increased from 999,999 to 999,999,999.

Pets can now be renamed.

Each character’s current progression state for the campaign is now displayed at character select.

Added XESS 3 support for Intel GPUs.

Added DLSS 5X and 6X support for Nvidia GPUs.

New Halo cosmetic rewards have been added for Tower progression. Bug Fixes Accessibility Fixed an issue where Pathfinder route indicators could fail to appear in certain locations.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader would not read out locked text for locked classes in Character Creation. Gameplay Barbarian Fixed an issue where Passive Chance to Hit Twice did not add modifiers to Double Swing tooltips.

Fixed an issue where the Bawl Upgrade for Challenging Shout did not grant additional Damage Reduction after increasing the skill’s rank.

Fixed an issue where non-attacks could grant stacks for the Winding Variant of Whirlwind.

Fixed an issue where Bash’s description stated it would clobber on every 4th hit when it was actually every 5th hit.

Fixed an issue where the countdown on the action bar for Rallying Cry could be incorrect when using The World enhancement.

Fixed an issue where Ground Stomp did not display the cooldown for each charge when the Additional Charges Upgrade is equipped.

Fixed an issue where the visual indicator for Steel Grasp did not match what the skill would actually hit.

Fixed an issue where the duration of Wrath of the Berserker was not improved when increasing its rank.

Fixed an issue where the bonus damage from The Third Blade’s unique power was not applied as intended.

Fixed an issue where Fields of Crimson could cause Rend’s Damage over Time to persist after being consumed by Rupture.

Fixed an issue where Barbarian’s could become effectively invulnerable when using Melted Heart of Selig and building around it in a certain way.

Fixed an issue where the Potency Upgrade for Rallying Cry caused higher than intended Resource Generation and Movement Speed bonuses. Druid Fixed an issue where Cataclysm’s Severe Storm Variant could be interrupted when you get crowd controlled.

Fixed an issue where Pulverize with the Shockwave Variant did not grant Stoicism stacks as intended.

Fixed an issue where Blood Howl could apply effects to NPCs and vendors.

Fixed an issue where Wind Shear could fail to apply Vulnerable with certain upgrades. Necromancer Fixed an issue where Necromancer Skeletal Warriors and Skeletal Mages did not properly grant Fortify when you have the appropriate item affix.

Fixed an issue where some of Necromancers’ Golem attacks would not properly benefit from bonuses to Macabre skills.

Fixed an issue where taking the Unholy Frenzy Variant of Decrepify would cause Iron Maiden to fail to apply to enemies.

Fixed an issue where Blight was dealing damage for longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where some of Necromancers’ Golem attacks would not properly benefit from bonuses to Macabre skills.

Fixed an issue where Desecrated Ground could trigger Lucky Hit effects.

Fixed an issue where Necromancer Skeleton Mage tags did not update correctly, causing skill interactions to behave incorrectly. Rogue Fixed an issue where Rogue’s Shade skills could sometimes deal an incorrect amount of damage.

Fixed an issue where The Umbracrux Unique would not replicate damage over time effects.

Fixed an issue where the Spellbound Steel Talisman set would cause the automatic Shadow Imbuement to last longer than Inner Sight.

Fixed an issue where the Way of the Blurring Blade Talisman 5-set bonus incorrectly granted 2 charges of a free Agility Skill cast instead of 1 when no stacks were present.

Fixed an issue where Skyhunter would not properly increase the number of arrows from Rapid Fire while using an Imbuement.

Fixed an issue where Vengeance damage buff stacks from the Narrow Eye Charm Set were not scaling properly.

Fixed an issue where Umbracrux and Arrow Storm-related interactions could deal significantly more damage than intended. Sorcerer Fixed an issue where Teleport could be reset when using Wormhole Variant and Teleport enchantment.

Fixed an issue where the Frost Nova Vulnerable Upgrade did not work on bosses.

Fixed an issue where Firewall’s Cost Reduction Upgrade could be randomly lost.

Fixed an issue where healing from Flame Shield’s Healing Upgrade activated the Tal Rasha’s Threefold Way Charm.

Fixed an issue where Fire Bolt Enchantment did not work with any of the Fire Bolt Upgrades.

Fixed an issue where the Enchantment Damage affix was not functional in any case.

Fixed an issue where Firebolt Enchantment hit the initial burning target instead of firing at another target.

Fixed an issue where Spark was not applying extra hits from Storm Splitter’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning was not applying extra hits from Storm Splitter’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Flame Shield activated its second cast instantly when using Storm Splitter’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Voracious Rage would not refund Mana when using Hydra while it is changed to a Core skill with Ophidian Iris.

Fixed an issue where Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo would discharge Crackling Energy faster than intended.

Fixed an issue where Familiar Bonus Effect Upgrade did not cap the shield percent at the correct value.

Fixed an issue where the Enchantment Mastery node granted bonus damage for Enchantments of the same element instead of a different one.

Fixed an issue where some skill modifiers did not properly apply to Enchantments.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Armageddon could not be triggered by Deep Freeze with the Glacier Variant when used consecutively.

Fixed an issue where Chain Lightning could target enemies behind walls. Miscellaneous Fixed an issue where Overpower stacks would sometimes disappear from the action bar even though stacks remained.

Fixed an issue where the Worldly Affliction temper recipes were incorrectly named “Worldly Scourge.”

Fixed an issue where the Resolve Temper was scaling with item types and much more than intended with Masterworking ranks.

Fixed an issue where The Rustbitten Dirk would snapshot its bonus when swapping to another of the same weapon.

Fixed an issue where the following Legendary Aspects could not be imprinted onto items as they should: Aspect of Shapeshift Raw Might Aspect of Retribution Aspect of the Embalmer

Fixed various instances where buffs and other effects could randomly drop off or disappear.

Fixed an issue where Damage over Time could display as healing on monsters in certain contexts.

Fixed an issue where Azurewrath’s effect could fail to trigger when enemies were Frozen under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Escalation Dungeons could include Stronghold dungeons that had not been unlocked.

Fixed an issue where Capstone Dungeon bosses could drop excessive rewards, including unintended amounts of high-tier gems. User Interface and User Experience Fixed an issue where the Aspect of Spiked Armor and Aspect of the Indomitable did not display while in town.

Fixed multiple instances where bonus damage while Berserking was displayed as multiplicative when it was actually additive.

Fixed multiple instances of keywords and tags that were missing, weren’t being highlighted, or were erroneously present in various descriptions.

Fixed various instances of keyword search populating inaccurate results.

Fixed various instances where tooltips and descriptions had inaccurate information.

Fixed various other UI inconsistency issues. Miscellaneous Fixed an issue where party members could receive inconsistent rewards from shared activities.

Various visual, performance, stability, audio, and UI improvements.

Beware the loss of a great power in the world. What comes to fill the void may be worse.

—The Diablo IV Team

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