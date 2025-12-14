The Spanish island hotel that welcomed Jude Law, Brad Pitt and even Winston Churchill

IF you’ve ever fancied the high-life of a celebrity, you can do exactly that at this hotel, and even book it with TUI.

For a classy stay, The Santa Catalina, a Royal Hideaway Hotel is just a few streets away from the Marina Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

Sign up for the Travel newsletter Thank you!

Tucked away behind the Atis Tirma, the hotel is a 19th century building and inside there are high ceilings and huge chandeliers.

With its grandeur, there’s not much surprise that it’s been a hideaway retreat for celebrities and even royals.

Over the years, the hotel has welcomed guests like Brad Pitt, Sir Winston Churchill and the Spanish royal family.

Most recently, The Holiday star Jude Law was staying there while he had been filming in Gran Canaria.

SNOW WAY All the best Xmas days out under £10 including FREE ice skating & Santa’s grotto CHRIMBO WIN Enter these travel comps before Xmas to win £2k holidays, ski trips & spa stays

While it’s a simple stay, you still have all the essentials like swimming pools.

In fact, the hotel has two pools, one outdoor tucked away in a pretty garden – and it has a sun terrace with sunbeds and parasols.

When you get thirsty or a little peckish, pop over to the outdoor bar.

Inside the spa is a heated pool, whirlpool, sauna and plenty of treatments to enjoy like sea salt and vanilla oil peels, facials and massages.

Those who booked a junior suite at the hotel can enjoy use of the infinity pool.

The hotel’s main buffet is in the Doramas restaurant, but it’s by no means basic as you can enjoy a ‘Royal Breakfast’ and watch live show-cooking.

Poemas Restaurant is the à la carte eatery serving up gourmet meals, MuXgo is a green Michelin star restaurant where guests can dine on classic Canarian dishes.

For smaller bites, there’s the Camarote snack bar as well as the Carabela bar and Alis rooftop bar – an exclusive bar with cocktail service and an infinity pool.

If you fancy a bit of entertainment while you’re there then there will be a live piano playing from Monday to Saturday and a singer on Sundays.

When it comes to activities, next door is a tennis court which guests are welcome to use at an extra cost.

Rooms range from Deluxe Double Rooms which have a neo-classical design up to the suite, which has a separate bedroom and living space as well as a bathroom with a tub and rain shower.

Packages can be on a Bed and Breakfast or Half Board basis.

You can book a stay with TUI and lowest price for a family of four during 2026 is in April where a seven night stay will cost £958pp – including flights from London Luton with easyJet.

One writer explore the quieter side of Gran Canaria… Writer Alex Cohen explored Gran Canaria, and here’s what they discovered… “Ain’t life Gran-d! Well it is when you’re far from the madding crowd, soaking up the silence in the middle of an island more famed for popular beach resorts. “The south of the volcanic island has mile after mile of beaches full of hotels and holiday apartments. But we’ve come off the beaten track to explore the hidden delights. “There are more than 300 days of sunshine a year here and you really could do something different on each of those days. “There are almost as many different landscapes too, thanks to the microclimates of every soaring volcano, ravine and valley brought in by the trade winds. “As we climbed up from the coast, the many faces of the second biggest of the Canary Islands showed themselves. Swirls of mist-cloaked mountains gave way to desert-like fields and green forests. “Around one hairpin bend, it looked like the Grand Canyon, with the light disappearing down sheer cliff faces into deep rocky ravines. “Round the next and suddenly we were in a Breaking Bad-style desert with cactus and not much else growing. Down into the next valley and we could have been in the Caribbean with palm trees guarding the lush vegetation. “Once you get into the interior of the island there’s an array of things to do; hiking on mountain trails, village markets with local crafts, UNESCO heritage sites, laurel forests or even walking through a National Park. “Go rock climbing around the Pico de los Pozos de la Nieve, the island’s highest point at nearly 2,000m. Or perhaps cycling — on or off-road — or visit the island’s botanical gardens, ancient cobbled villages, vineyards or the old town in the soulful and lively capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.”

For more celebrity holiday hotspots, check out the waterpark hotel where Stacey Solomon went on holiday with Blue Flag beach and unique ice fountain.

Plus the UK hotel which attracts famous celebrity guests & makes holidaymakers ‘feel like they’re abroad’.