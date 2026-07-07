‘The View’s Sunny Hostin Enrages MAGA Supporters With American Flag Comment

The View‘s Sunny Hostin caused a MAGA meltdown on Monday (July 6) when she admitted that she sometimes feels “unsafe” when she sees “American flags all over the community.”

Hostin made the comments as The View panel was discussing the white nationalist group Patriot Front and a Reuters photo taken by Cheney Orr. The photo shows a Black woman riding the Washington Metro while surrounded by masked members of the Patriot Front on July 4.

“That for me was a defining image of modern America for a Black American,” said Hostin, who was born to a Puerto Rican mother and African American father. “Defining. As a Black woman, I’m sitting there in my country, and that’s the type of fear I have to experience.”

She went on to reiterate a point she made “many years” ago on The View, explaining, “There are times when I walk into a community, and I see American flags all over the community, and I suddenly feel unsafe.”

“Because there’s a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag, and they equate being an American or an American flag with White supremacy, and that should never be the symbol of White supremacy,” Hostin continued. “But they have weaponized [the flag].”

Hostin’s comments riled up the MAGA faithful, including Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, who shared a clip of Hostin’s comments on X. “Mental illness,” he wrote alongside the video.

Conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson also posted on X, writing, “I’m so tired of hearing these screeching anti-American women on The View that just sit and bitch, complain, and lie about our beautiful country. If the Stars and Stripes make you feel so unsafe, you can LEAVE. Nobody is keeping you here. Maybe you’d feel safer living in Iran or Cuba?”

Former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain reshared Hostin’s comments, writing, “Idiots. Insane.”

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Australian-American conservative political commentator Nick Adams added, “If Sunny Hostin hates seeing the American flag, she can LEAVE!”

However, Hostin also found support, including from actress Holly Robinson Peete, who wrote on Instagram, “Thank you sunny.”

“Yes @sunny stay on them!!! Thank you!!!” another Instagram commenter wrote.

“Same, Queen, same!” said another.

Another added, “Legit how we feel every day.”

“That photo should be a defining image for us all. This is NOT who we want to be,” one commenter wrote.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

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