The Walking Dead spinoff we’ve longed for is finally happening, reports say

The Walking Dead franchise can be defined by many eras. We had the original run of the first series, its reinvention era (where it also launched prequel spinoff series Fear The Walking Dead), and the post-Rick Grimes era. We had the gap-bridging era in which the backstory of the villains behind Rick’s capture was explained. And now, we have the spinoff era, consisting of direct sequel shows designed to carry on the stories of The Walking Dead‘s most beloved characters.

Those spinoffs have thus far consisted of Daryl Dixon, Dead City, and The Ones Who Live. The first of those sees Daryl and Carol travel Europe in search of new adventures, the second sees old enemies Maggie and Negan venture into New York City in search of the former’s son Hershel, and the latter is a miniseries focused on wrapping up Rick and Michonne’s story.

Now, however, a new report claims we might finally get the spinoff we’ve been longing for.

Walking Dead crossover spinoff reportedly in the works

It sounds like Walking Dead fans may finally get their wish. According to reliable industry insider Daniel Richtman, a Walking Dead crossover spinoff is in the works at AMC. Although he doesn’t go into much detail as to what it would entail, the running theory is that it would bring together the three recent offshoots, featuring the stars of Daryl Dixon, Dead City, and The Ones Who Live in a way to potentially wrap up all of the unfinished storylines of the original series.

Although fans have been enjoying the spinoff shows, they have been hoping for them to eventually reach some kind of joint-conclusion. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they want them to all end, but with one of them already having done that and another’s conclusion in sight, it feels like it all needs to be building towards that crossover. After all, Daryl Dixon is close friends with Rick Grimes; it would be only fitting if he finally found out that he was alive after all these years. And with Rick and Michonne’s return to Alexandria in the finale of The Ones Who Live, it feels inevitable.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Cailey Fleming as Judith, Anthony Azor as RJ – The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live _ Season 1, Episode 6 | Gene Page/AMC

In fact, Andrew Lincoln himself recently revealed in an interview that there were conversations about a potential return to the TWD Universe as Rick – an announcement that sent the TWD fans into meltdown. Some have speculated that it might be through the upcoming series finale of Daryl Dixon, but with reports of a crossover miniseries now in the works, it could be that instead.

AMC’s Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, did address the possibility of a crossover in 2024, revealing that it was his “dream” to make it happen someday. Speaking to TVLine, he also revealed that he had been dropping little breadcrumbs that could inevitably lead back to it one day:

“… yeah, I do have dreams of merging this all together, and I have laid little breadcrumbs toward that, but you never know exactly when and how [it will come together], because of a variety of reasons… I will just say that I’m building those pathways, but there could be all sorts of pivots along the way that change it.”

It goes without saying that fans have been waiting for this. Since the conclusion of the original series, many have been campaigning for a revival – or a “season 12”-esque spinoff that would feature all of the main characters of the recent spinoffs – so that there could be one last adventure for the franchise’s primary group of survivors. Some weren’t happy with the fact that The Walking Dead wrapped up without answering the questions surrounding Rick’s fate and reuniting him with his family. Now that the spinoffs have moved the pieces into place, it is possible that we could see it.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon – The Walking Dead _ Season 7, Episode 8 | Gene Page/AMC

There is one element that throws a bit of a spanner in the works, however. Dead City is actually set six years after the other two spinoffs, meaning that the events of the series doesn’t run parallel to its peers. That was news to some longtime TWD fans who didn’t realize that the three shows can’t realistically cross over. Therefore, if Maggie or Negan were to appear in this rumored crossover, it would either have to be set in their past – or the rest of the characters’ future (after Dead City concludes). While the latter seems the most feasible of the two, it would also rob us all of that long-awaited reunion between Rick and his friends – being set six years later would take the wind out of that right away.

So it’s unclear right now how any kind of crossover series would sidestep that issue. It might not have to as Dead City is currently the only TWD series without an end date. It is set to return for a third season but, unlike Daryl Dixon, it doesn’t look like its next outing is going to be its final season. Therefore, it could remain on the air while Rick, Michonne, Daryl, and Carol reunite in a separate project. Granted, it would be disappointing for fans who want to see Rick cross paths with Maggie and Negan again, but the timeline of it all has created some major issues that will be hard to avoid.

All that being said, you can bet that TWD fans would be willing to overlook it to get the crossover spinoff / season 12 / revival of The Walking Dead that they’ve been longing for. It sounds like they might actually get it this time. Fingers crossed!