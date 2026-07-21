iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Apple’s 15-Year Event Timeline Signals Exact Date

July 20 update: this post, first published on Saturday, July 18, was updated with greater details of how the release is pointing at one precise date.

This September, Apple hold a special event, leading up to the iPhone 18 Pro release date. That’s as certain as it can be, because it’s the routine the company has followed every single year since 2012. Here’s why this history can help us pin down this year’s special event pretty much unequivocally. It’ll also be when the next iPhone software, iOS 27 will launch following the newly released public beta — read this for whether you should install this now, or how to uninstall if you have downloader’s remorse.