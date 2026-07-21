iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Apple’s 15-Year Event Timeline Signals Exact Date

July 20 update: this post, first published on Saturday, July 18, was updated with greater details of how the release is pointing at one precise date.
This September, Apple hold a special event, leading up to the iPhone 18 Pro release date. That’s as certain as it can be, because it’s the routine the company has followed every single year since 2012. Here’s why this history can help us pin down this year’s special event pretty much unequivocally. It’ll also be when the next iPhone software, iOS 27 will launch following the newly released public beta — read this for whether you should install this now, or how to uninstall if you have downloader’s remorse.
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Apple’s History
I’ve researched the keynote dates for every iPhone release since the very first one, to find release date clues.
The first iPhone was unveiled in January 2007 and went on sale in June that year. The next three iPhones, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4 were announced and released in June 2008, 2009 and 2010 respectively.
Then there was the iPhone 4S on Oct. 4, 2011, the last unveiled while Steve Jobs was alive, and the first keynote hosted by Tim Cook. That was the first fall release — a pattern Apple has followed every year since then for its flagship iPhones.
I’ve been studying the exact keynote dates for the following 14 years and I think it means there are certain rules Apple has in mind, which can tell us when the next iPhone will be released.
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: A Strict September Window
After the iPhone 4S, every single iPhone keynote has fallen in the first half of September.
In every year since 2012, the iPhone keynote has always been between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 apart from one exception: 2020. That was the year of Covid, and Apple’s keynote fell one day outside that window, on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Oh, and it’s never held a keynote on Sept. 11.
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: The Labor Day Factor
If you’re going to announce something in September, then the public holiday that starts the month is always going to play a part.
This public holiday is a big element in Apple’s scheduling. No surprise — after all, if you have an event in September, then a holiday always has to be taken into account. Labor Day always falls on the first Monday of September, that is between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7. Most commonly, Apple has held its keynote exactly eight days after Labor Day, in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2025, because the company favors a Tuesday event.
Apple has never held a September event before Labor Day.
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: No Keynote On Day After Labor Day
Whatever date Labor Day has been, the keynote has always been at least two days later.
Crucially, Apple has never held its keynote on the day after Labor Day (that is a travel day for guests, staff and press to get to Cupertino after the holiday).
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: The Surely Certain Keynote Date
Although it hasn’t been announced, confidential calendars in Cupertino will doubtless have the day marked already.
In 2015, Labor Day fell as it does this year on Monday, Sept. 7. What did Apple do that year? It held its keynote on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Despite what you may have heard, I am stone-cold certain this will be the date of this year’s keynote, as well.
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: Other Dates For Your Calendar
After the keynote on Sept. 9, other dates fall into the schedule like clockwork. First, pre-orders will open on the following Friday, if previous years are a guide. That means Friday, Sept. 11.
The exact time of day could change but if it’s the same as last year, then the pre-orders will open at 5 a.m. Pacific, 8 a.m. Eastern, 1 p.m. BST (that’s the time in the U.K., British Summer Time).
The point is that pre-orders open at the exact same moment wherever you are in the globe, so nobody gets a jump on the stock — though would-be buyers in Apple’s home town of Cupertino, for instance, will need to get up early to be in with a chance of snagging their favorite model, color and storage capacity.
Some years Apple adds an extra detail, where customers can choose their preferred model, drop it into the shopping bag and leave it there so when the pre-orders open, they can buy the iPhone they’ve picked — a simple way to jump the line.
Next, iOS 27 will go on general release. This will almost certainly be on Monday, Sept. 14, though it’s possible it could slip by a day or two. It will emphatically be several days before the next iPhones go on sale.
And the first comments in the form of reviews from selected press will happen in the days before the phone goes on sale. I think this will be on Tuesday, Sept. 15, though Wednesday, Sept. 16 is also in the frame.
In fact, given the likelihood that the keynote day is on Wednesday rather than Tuesday, the review date seems likely to slip to the second of those days. No reviewer gets to see the new products until the special event is done, so to give maximum review time, Sept. 16 seems most likely. Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro there will also be the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and there’s another wildcard, the first folding iPhone, possibly called the iPhone 18 Ultra.
Whatever it’s called, this phone is almost certainly going to be announced at the same keynote, but there are conflicting rumors about when it will appear.
For a new product category such as this, there could be a delay. Just as the iPhone X was announced alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in 2017, it’s possible the iPhone Ultra will be revealed on Sept. 9, but go on sale several weeks later.
Reviews of the folding iPhone will likely appear a few days before it goes on sale. If there are no production delays, then the review embargo will be the same as for the iPhone 18 Pro.
That would match last year’s schedule when review embargoes for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air lifted in the same moment.
iPhone 18 Pro Release Date Prediction
Even if the keynote date is on a different day that week — and I’m saying it won’t be — the onsale date for the iPhone 18 Pro should be the same.
Alongside the iPhone 18 Pro there’ll be what’s possibly the equal-heaviest iPhone ever in the shape of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and possibly Apple’s first foldable. It looks like the iPhone 18 Pro release date will be on the Friday of the following week, which means Friday, Sept. 18.
The exact time is likely to be 7 a.m. I didn’t put a time zone, you’ll notice, because it’s staggered. So, 7 a.m. in Australia will be one of the first places to pick up the new iPhone, Los Angeles one of the last — it’s 7 a.m. local time, wherever you are.