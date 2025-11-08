Tim Tebow Reveals If He Wants More Kids as He Reflects on Fatherhood

NEED TO KNOW Tim Tebow is opening up about how becoming a father has changed him

During a conversation on Graham Bensinger’s In Depth with Graham Bensinger, the professional football quarterback shared that he’s “so blessed and incredible thankful” for his daughter Daphne Reign

The new dad and his wife Demi-Leigh welcomed their daughter in July

Tim Tebow is opening up about how fatherhood has changed him.

While speaking with Graham Bensinger on In Depth with Graham Bensinger about his new book Look Again: Recognize Your Worth, Renew Your Hope, Run with Confidence, the former professional football quarterback, 38, shared how seeing his daughter Daphne Reign, 4 months, whom he welcomed with wife Demi-Leigh, gave him a new “level of responsibility.” He shared that the biggest adjustment has been trying to protect the baby from everything around them.

“You know, people say… ‘Did you ever know you could love something so much?’ And I think, I don’t think that’s been the biggest adjustment. I think from the time that I was right here, and Demi surprised me when I got home with the news… I instantly knew that I loved this little baby,” he shared. “But then I think once she was here with us, it was like the level of responsibility went up to where the feeling like, I was like, ‘Okay, when we walk in, all these corners, we gotta fix them on the steps.’”

“So you’re looking at every place she could fall or bump a knee, [and] it’s not a fun place of baby proof,” he added. “And so I think that level of responsibility, like, I remember driving home, and I was 10 and 2, like crazy, and Demi’s like, ‘Why are you driving so slow?’ And it’s just that level of responsibility – I think that’s the thing that I’ve noticed is really amped up.”

The doting dad went on to say that he’d do “anything and everything” for his family, adding that seeing his daughter smile is “the best.”

“You’re carrying this baby that can do nothing for you, but your heart is pounding out of your chest and you’re like, ‘But I would do anything and everything for them,’ ” he said. “And to watch Daphne smile, I mean, it’s just been the best. And I kind of like it because she also likes my voice too.”

He added, “Even when I’m not with Demi and Daphne, and I’ll call on FaceTime, I’ll talk to her and she’ll smile at my voice.”

The NFL star also shared in the conversation that he’d love to expand his family, adding he’s ultimately “so blessed and incredibly thankful” for his daughter.

“In the perfect world, I love to have a big family, but obviously Demi has a lot to say about that,” he said. “And ultimately, I am so blessed and incredibly thankful for this incredible daughter that we have been so fortunate to have for the last eight and a half weeks. And it’s surreal and life changing. And if we get the blessing of having more, then that would be awesome.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple welcomed their first baby together on Sunday, July 6, announcing the news in an Instagram post on Monday, July 7. Tim and Demi-Leigh shared some of the first photos of them holding their baby girl in the hospital.

“Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life,” the joint post began.

“We’re so grateful to the whole medical team that assisted us in the best way possible during my labor and delivery,” the couple continued. “From our doctor to our nurses and all the hospital staff — we are so grateful and thankful for you.”

The new parents then thanked their friend, Hannah Janoe, for “perfectly” capturing their first moments with their daughter on camera.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been praying with us over her arrival. We are so incredibly thankful for all of the love and support we’ve felt,” the post concluded.