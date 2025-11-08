Women in K-pop dominate 2026 Grammy nominations

This is K-pop’s moment.

Nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Friday, and several K-pop artists, as well as one global girl group, scored big nods in top categories.

What makes it even more special is that they’re all women.

Following its chart-topping film and music success earlier this year, “KPop Demon Hunters” earned nominations for its hit song “Golden” in the song of the year and best pop duo/group performance categories.

The song is performed by artists EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices behind the film’s fictional K-pop group, HUNTR/X.

Scene from “Kpop Demon Hunters.” Netflix

BLACKPINK singer ROSÉ also earned nods for song of the year and record of the year alongside Bruno Mars for their hit song “APT.” The duo are also nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

Additionally, the LA-based global girl group KATSEYE, whose music and dance moves are influenced by K-pop superstars, earned nominations for best new artist and best pop duo/group performance.

Any of the women could potentially make Grammys history if they take home a coveted Golden Gramophone Award in February, as no K-pop artist has ever won a Grammy before.

Until this year, BTS was the only K-pop group to have earned a Grammy nomination.

The “Golden” Grammy nomination comes as the song, written by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick, sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, notching 19 weeks on the list and counting. “Golden” sat atop the Hot 100 list for eight weeks from mid-August through mid-October, according to Billboard, and currently reigns over the Billboard Global 200, where it has held its No. 1 ranking for 14 straight weeks.

EJAE says she wrote melody for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ song en route to the dentistSinger-songwriter EJAE, who provided the singing voice for “KPop Demon Hunters” character Rumi, told “GMA” how the hit song “Golden” came together while she was on her way to the dentist. ABCNews.com

The song serves as an anthem for the hit Netflix film.

“We wrote it so fast,” EJAE told “Good Morning America” in September, adding that the song’s lyrics “gonna be, gonna be golden” also “came out super fast.”

“I learned so much during ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ It really helped me grow as a singer and as a writer,” she added.

The film follows fictional K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey of the group HUNTR/X, who use their secret identities as demon hunters to protect their fans from a supernatural threat, according to a logline for the film. Voicing the characters behind the K-pop superstars in the film are Arden Cho, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo, respectively.

“APT.” has also been a popular track since its October 2024 release.

Rose of Blackpink at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo-gu on August 09, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo Jns/ImaZins via Getty Images

The catchy song debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Charts.

ROSÉ and Mars also won an MTV Video Music Award earlier this year for song of the year.

As for KATSEYE, it’s rare to see a girl group nominated in a major Grammy category, let alone a global girl group.

Since the group — whose members include Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Yoonchae and Megan — was formed through the reality competition series “Dream Academy” in 2023, they’ve risen to fame with their catchy songs, including “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” from their 2025 EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS.”

Additionally, the group is part of HYBE Entertainment, the label behind fan-favorite K-pop artists such as BTS, LE SSERAFIM and New Jeans.

Members of the girl group Katseye pose upon arrival on the red carpet to attend the 27th edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony at the Palais des Festivals, in Cannes, southeastern France, October 31, 2025. Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

Several KATSEYE members took to Instagram on Thursday to share their reaction to the group’s Grammy nominations.

“TWO NOMS???????” Daniela wrote in an Instagram story post.

Manon added on her Instagram story , “WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE’RE NOMINATED FOR 2 GRAMMYS I CAN’T STOP CRYING.”

Apart from K-pop, the Broadway musical “Maybe Happy Ending,” a South Korean musical with lyrics written by Hue Park, earned a Grammy nomination for best musical theater album. At the 2025 Tonys in June, the show won six awards for best musical, book, score, actor in a leading role, direction and scenic design.

If the musical wins in the best musical theater album category, Park would share the award with principal vocalists Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron, and Helen J. Shen, and co-producers Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, and Ian Kagey.

See the full list of 2026 Grammy nominations here.