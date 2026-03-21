Today’s NYT Connections Hints, Answers for March 21 #1014

Looking for the most recent Connections answers? Click here for today’s Connections hints, as well as our daily answers and hints for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Wordle, Connections: Sports Edition and Strands puzzles.

English majors, today’s NYT Connections puzzle has a purple category with our names on it. Read on for clues and today’s Connections answers.

The Times has a Connections Bot, like the one for Wordle. Go there after you play to receive a numeric score and to have the program analyze your answers. Players who are registered with the Times Games section can now nerd out by following their progress, including the number of puzzles completed, win rate, number of times they nabbed a perfect score and their win streak.

Read more: Hints, Tips and Strategies to Help You Win at NYT Connections Every Time

Hints for today’s Connections groups

Here are four hints for the groupings in today’s Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group.

Yellow group hint: Right to the point.

Green group hint: What you aim for.

Blue group hint: Not chess.

Purple group hint: Carl Sandburg is one.

Answers for today’s Connections groups

Yellow group: Direct.

Green group: Target.

Blue group: Checkers terms.

Purple group: 20th century American poets.

Read more: Wordle Cheat Sheet: Here Are the Most Popular Letters Used in English Words

What are today’s Connections answers?

The completed NYT Connections puzzle for March 21, 2026. NYT/Screenshot by CNET

The yellow words in today’s Connections

The theme is direct. The four answers are blunt, frank, plain and straight.

The green words in today’s Connections

The theme is target. The four answers are goal, mark, object and point.

The blue words in today’s Connections

The theme is checkers terms. The four answers are capture, crown, jump and king.

The purple words in today’s Connections

The theme is 20th century American poets. The four answers are (Elizabeth) Bishop, (Robert) Frost, (Ezra) Pound and (Adrienne) Rich.

Toughest Connections puzzles

We’ve made a note of some of the toughest Connections puzzles so far. Maybe they’ll help you see patterns in future puzzles.

#5: Included “things you can set,” such as mood, record, table and volleyball.

#4: Included “one in a dozen,” such as egg, juror, month and rose.

#3: Included “streets on screen,” such as Elm, Fear, Jump and Sesame.

#2: Included “power ___” such as nap, plant, Ranger and trip.

#1: Included “things that can run,” such as candidate, faucet, mascara and nose.