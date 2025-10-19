Tokyo 2025 Qualifier R2 predictions: Women’s singles ft. Maria Sakkari vs Suzan Lamens, Katie Boulter vs Kimberly Birrell







Players will fight for a spot in the main draw of the Pan Pacific Open 2025 in Tokyo on Sunday, October 19. 24 women entered the qualifying rounds with the goal of advancing to the main draw. The field was cut in half after Saturday’s matches.

Hailey Baptiste was forced to retire at the start of the third set during her match against Madison Inglis, while Ashlyn Krueger was upset by Dalma Galfi. Marie Bouzkova, the top seed in the qualifiers, was sent packing by Kimberly Birrell.

As players gear up to book their berths in the Tokyo main draw, here are the predictions for all the qualifying matches lined up on Sunday at the Pan Pacific Open 2025:

#1. Maria Sakkari vs Suzan Lamens

Sakkari beat Zeynep Sonmez 7-5, 6-3 in the first qualifier, while Lamens scored a 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Sakkari has a 24-28 record this season including wins at the qualifying level. Her best results include a fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open, along with quarterfinals at the Citi DC Open and the Linz Open. She recently lost in the first round of last week’s Japan Women’s Open.

Lamens was the defending champion there, and was ousted by Naomi Osaka in the second round. She has a 27-26 record this year, with her best result being a semifinal showing in Rouen.

Based on how both players have performed this year, this contest could swing either way. Both have 16 wins over top 100 players this season. Sakkari is a former top 10 player, though her current form is a far cry from what made her an accomplished player. Nevertheless, she could one-up Lamens if she starts firing on all cylinders once again.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.

#2. Katie Boulter vs Kimberly Birrell