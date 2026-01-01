Tom Brady cozies up to Alix Earle on the dance floor during private Super Bowl party

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were spotted getting cozy on the dance floor while attending a star-studded Super Bowl party.

The retired NFL star and the media personality danced closely together at a private bash on Saturday night, per video obtained by Deumoxi.

Brady, 48, was seen smiling at Earle, 25, whose back was facing the camera, as she held onto a beverage.

Tom Brady and Alix Earle, seen here Saturday, were spotted dancing at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco.

The duo, photographed here in December, was seen hitting the dance floor on Saturday.

Reps for the duo weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.

Brady and Earle arrived in San Francisco ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

They kicked off their weekend by separately attending the Madden Bowl on Friday night.

The retired athlete smiled widely while looking at Earle. Getty Images

Earle had her back facing the camera. Melanie Miller / BACKGRID

The former New England Patriots star walked the blue carpet, wearing a black T-shirt, tan jacket and black pants.

He accessorized with a black hat and sunglasses.

Earle then made a splash on the same carpet, sporting a white dress and gray leather jacket for the outing.

She was seen carrying a drink. Melanie Miller / BACKGRID

Brady and Earle have attended several of the same parties throughout the weekend. WireImage

The influencer and Brady also attended Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday alongside Jay-Z, Kendall Jenner and other A-listers.

Earle and Brady’s reunion comes after they were seen getting flirty at a yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve.

At the time, photos showed the ESPN personality with his hand on the “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s hip shortly before they spent some alone time together.

They both attended the Madden Bowl on Friday and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s party on Saturday. Getty Images for Fanatics

Earle and Brady both turned heads when they were seen at a yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve.

“They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night,” an insider told Page Six.

Earle, meanwhile, is fresh off a break-up from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios after they called off their two-year relationship in December.

As for Brady, he was last linked to Irina Shayk shortly after his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen — with whom he was married for 13 years and shares kids Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13.