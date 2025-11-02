Tom Brady Sends Message for MLB Legends David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and FOX Colleague Kevin Burkhardt

Tom Brady’s latest Instagram story lasted only a few seconds, but it quickly drew attention because of who he chose to spotlight and how he phrased it. The brief clip was not about football, the Raiders, or his TV role at FOX. Instead, it featured four iconic baseball figures, leaving fans curious about Brady’s intent.

Why Did Tom Brady Spotlight the FOX MLB Crew?

Brady shared an image of his television tuned to FOX’s MLB studio show, featuring David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and Kevin Burkhardt. His caption read: “Love this Show @foxsports And these four superstars!”

The message was concise, positive, and targeted at a group that rarely overlaps with Brady’s NFL coverage, except for Burkhardt.

The inclusion of Burkhardt stood out most. He is not just a baseball host, but Brady’s broadcast partner on FOX’s No. 1 NFL team. Brady’s public praise of that group appears intentional, especially as he continues establishing his place in television after years of being defined solely by football success.

There are two angles to this post. First, Brady is aligning himself with FOX’s most recognizable on-air personalities, positioning himself as part of the network’s larger family rather than just a football hire.

Second, the timing matters. Brady has faced growing questions about his on-air progress, so publicly praising four analysts known for chemistry, humor, and comfort on set may hint at what he values and perhaps hopes to model.

The baseball crew has something Brady is still developing: ease in front of the camera. Ortiz, Rodriguez, and Jeter are longtime broadcast fixtures with defined personalities and credibility. Brady’s message came off as appreciation, but it may also show that he is watching, studying, and taking notes from TV veterans outside the NFL world.

Brady has never been careless about messaging, and even a simple Instagram caption often serves a purpose. Whether the post was just admiration or a subtle acknowledgment of his own learning curve, it reinforced that Brady is still shaping his television identity.

How Does This Connect to Brady’s Ongoing FOX Role?

Brady’s FOX chapter began long before he ever wore a headset. As reported in 2022 by PFSN’s Aaron Wilson, FOX announced that Brady would become its lead NFL analyst after retirement, with Lachlan Murdoch saying, “It is entirely up to him when he chooses to retire and move into what will be an exciting television career.”

At the time, Brady confirmed the deal but emphasized that he still had “unfinished business” in Tampa Bay.

That business ended, and today Brady is in a fully active broadcast role, working alongside Burkhardt while also serving as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, not all reviews have been supportive.

One month ago, PFSN’s Joe Rutland reported criticism from Dan Le Batard, who said, “Tom Brady is distracting me during games because he’s still bad at this.” Le Batard argued that nothing Brady has said in the booth stands out the way Tony Romo once did.

FOX invested 375 million dollars in Brady, which makes his adjustment period a recurring storyline. By publicly celebrating other analysts on his network, Brady may be signaling respect for the craft and also working to deepen his on-air presence through association, observation, and support.

Whether the Instagram story was casual or calculated, it shows Brady is not ignoring the conversation around him. Instead, he appears active, engaged, and aware that broadcasting requires more than name value.