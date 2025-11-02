Aztecs put five-game winning streak on line against Wyoming

This is Wyoming’s first visit to Snapdragon Stadium. It only seems that way for San Diego State, which hasn’t played at home in nearly one month.

SDSU played Colorado State the first weekend in October, then traveled to Reno, took a week off and followed that with a trip to Fresno.

The Aztecs (6-1, 3-0 MW) are 10 1/2-point favorites over Wyoming (4-4, 2-2 MW) in a game that begins at 4 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium. The temperature at kickoff is expected to be 74 degrees, dropping to the mid-60s during the game.

Here are five things to watch:

1. QB or not QB

Some intrigue was introduced into the matchup on Thursday night when SDSU’s availability report was posted on the Mountain West website.

Aztecs starting quarterback Jayden Denegal was listed as questionable. The report includes only name, position and status, so no reason was provided for Denegal’s presence on the list.

The junior transfer left last week’s game for nine plays after suffering a stinger when he landed on his right (throwing) shoulder after a 17-yard run in the third quarter. Backup quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. replaced Denegal. The Aztecs did not attempt a pass while Emanuel was in the game.

A final availability report will be posted at 1 p.m. Saturday, three hours before kickoff. If Denegal is ruled out, then he would presumably be replaced by Emanuel, who is noted for his running ability.

Emanuel has attempted only eight passes (completing five) this season. He has appeared sparingly for some run packages or late in games when Denegal has come out with the win in hand.

2. Close contest

Don’t let the double-digit point spread fool you. Wyoming-SDSU games are typically close encounters. That aligns with an all-time series that has been very close since it began in 1978, when the Aztecs joined the Western Athletic Conference.

The past four games between the teams have been decided by a total of 11 points, with the outcomes in doubt until late in the fourth quarter.

SDSU has won three straight since a 34-33 loss in Laramie late in the 2016 season, when a potential game-winning 2-point attempt fell incomplete. The Aztecs defeated Wyoming 27-24 three weeks later in the Mountain West championship game.

SDSU scored a touchdown with two minutes remaining for a 26-22 win over Wyoming the last time the Cowboys came to town, in the final season at SDCCU Stadium.

Gabe Plascencia’s field goal with 3 1/2 minutes remaining made the difference last year in SDSU’s 27-24 win in Laramie. The Aztecs took a 20-19 lead in the series with the victory.

3. Defensive challenge

Wyoming’s offense has averaged 21 points a game this season, which ranks 111th among 136 FBS teams. The Cowboys face their biggest challenge against a defense that leads the nation with three shutouts, ranks second in scoring (10.4 ppg) and ninth in total defense (255 ypg).

Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (146-for-245, 1,634 yards, 11 TD/6 INT) is averaging 204 passing yards per game. Anderson frequently targets wide receiver Chris Durr; his 37 catches are more than twice as many as anyone else on the team.

Wyoming’s running backs room is deep, with freshman Samuel “Tote” Harris (76 carries, 430 yards, TD), senior Sam Scott (68-346, 2 TD) and junior Terron Kellman (50-302, 4 TD) sharing the load.

Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel was asked this week about the Aztecs’ defensive front, where edge Trey White leads a starting group that also includes Niles King, Sam Benjamin and Malachi Finau.

“It’s everywhere. That’s the hard part,” Sawvel said. “If it’s just about, like, a couple people, you can figure out a way to avoid that, typically. When it’s that and there’s a corner and there’s linebackers and there’s safeties, and they’re all physical, they all run well, they all play hard. …”

The coach was referencing standouts at all levels, including starting linebackers Owen Chambliss and Tano Letuli, cornerback Chris Johnson and safeties Dalesean Staley and Dwayne McDougle.

“They’ve done a very good job there of not trying to reinvent the wheel schematically,” Sawvel said. “What I mean by that is they’re not trying to run guys all over the place and miss a bunch of assignments in the process. They stay in certain lanes and they play great in those lanes. And they do it at all three levels.”

4. Turnovers

Wyoming intercepted three passes on the way to a 28-0 win last week over Colorado State, a team that scored 24 points against the Aztecs on Oct. 3. Two interceptions led to a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Cowboys.

The Aztecs have been good at ball protection, throwing only three interceptions in seven games. Jordan Napier’s fumble last week at Frenso State was SDSU’s first lost fumble of the season. The Aztecs’ defense has prevented the turnovers from leading to any opponents’ points.

Meanwhile, Wyoming has thrown seven interceptions and five lost fumbles on the season. SDSU has intercepted seven passes, returning three for touchdowns. The Aztecs also have one fumble return for a touchdown.

5. What a win means

SDSU and Boise State (6-2, 4-0) are the only undefeated teams in Mountain West play, with a first-place showdown looming in two weeks at Snapdragon Stadium if they remain on their present paths. The regular-season winner hosts the Mountain West championship game on Dec. 5.

A victory over Wyoming would improve the Aztecs to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 2016, when they won the second of two straight conference championships.

The Broncos play Fresno State (5-3, 2-2) on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., then have a week off before playing SDSU.

Two other games involving conference contenders are New Mexico (5-3, 2-2) at UNLV (6-1, 2-1) and Hawaii (6-2, 3-1) at San Jose State (2-5, 1-2). The Rebels and Rainbow Warriors can ill-afford a second conference loss at this juncture if they hope to qualify for the MW title game.

Hawaii hosts SDSU next week. The Aztecs then host Boise State and San Jose State (Nov. 20) before closing out the regular season at New Mexico (Nov. 28).