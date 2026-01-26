Total Weather Alert as snow continues today

This morning, snow continues, but at a light clip for many in Southern Maine, while Central and Northern Maine are experiencing moderate to heavy bands this morning. As the heavier snow moves out and a lull in the snow is expected for most Mainers to get out and clean up, before another snow band is forecasted to arrive mid-afternoon. If you do head out, note tempertures in the single digits to the teens, with subzero wind chills.By 2-3PM expect another round of snow to move through the state, allowing for additional snowfall. Our team will continue to track and update snowfall reports throughout the day. If you have a report or photo to share, send it our way.

