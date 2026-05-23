Veteran Skylar Diggins Makes Feelings Clear on Azzi Fudd After Sky’s Loss vs Wings

Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins gave her thoughts on Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd after their first-ever head-to-head matchup in the WNBA. On Wednesday, May 20, Diggins faced Fudd during a 2026 regular season game between their teams in the latter’s home floor, the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Unfortunately for Diggins, her squad ended up losing to Fudd and the Wings by 10 points, 99-89. During her post-game press conference, Diggins was asked about a photo that surfaced from 13 years ago of when she was still playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

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The photo showed Fudd, who was just in middle school, taking a photo with Diggins, as she captioned how much of an inspiration Diggins is to her. Diggins then shared how bright Fudd’s and her generation’s future is in the league.

“You know, it’s a bright future ahead for the league long after, you know, I’m gone and they’ll be here. And so, it’s amazing to still be kicking in this league and being able to compete against them. I hope that they think that I’m still a good role model. But it’s awesome, you know, to see what she’s became and what she’s done for the game. So, full circle moment,” Diggins said. (0:22)

The 35-year-old Diggins is in her 11th season in the league after she joined in 2016. In fact, the first WNBA team she played for was the Dallas Wings, with whom she stayed for three campaigns from 2016 to 2018. Being in the league for over a decade, Diggins has shut down any rumors of her retirement. This past season, she signed a two-year deal with the Sky and is now hanging with young talent such as Fudd.

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Skylar Diggins shared that multiple players have shown old photos of them together to her

Azzi Fudd is not the only player who has a photo with Skylar Diggins from when she was still growing up, as the WNBA veteran mentioned during her press conference that other players have already shown her their old photos. This speaks of Diggins’ longevity, given that she has held her own for quite some time now. Seeing the next generation forge their path is a blessing to Diggins, according to her interview.

“It means I’m old. No, I hadn’t seen that post. But, you know, it’s not the first time, you know, people around the league now, they wanna show me, ‘Ten years ago, I came to your camp,’ or you know, it’s a blessing to be around that long to see them in their WNBA seasons in this WNBA, which is amazing,” Diggins shared. (0:00)

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