Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart 2026 livestream: How to watch DFB-Pokal final for free

TL;DR: Live stream Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final for free on ServusTV. Access this free streaming platform from anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN.

Bayern Munich have dominated the domestic season in Germany.

They might have come up short in their quest to secure another Champions League victory, but they comfortably won the Bundesliga and they’re in the final of the DFB-Pokal. They face VfB Stuttgart in the showpiece event at the Olympiastadion, a team that finished fourth in the Bundesliga standings. It’s not going to be easy for the champions.

If you want to watch Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final from anywhere in the world, we have all the information you need.

When is Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart?

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on May 23. This fixture takes place at the Olympiastadion.

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How to watch Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart for free

Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final is available to live stream for free on ServusTV.

ServusTV is geo-restricted to Austria, but anyone can access this free streaming platform with a VPN. These tools can hide your real IP address (digital location) and connect you to a secure server in Austria, meaning you can unblock ServusTV to live stream the DFB-Pokal for free from anywhere in the world.

Live stream Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal for free by following these simple steps:

Subscribe to a streaming-friendly VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN) Download the app to your device of choice (the best VPNs have apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and more) Open up the app and connect to a server in Austria Visit ServusTV Watch Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart for free from anywhere in the world

$12.95 only at ExpressVPN (with money-back guarantee)

The best VPNs for streaming are not free, but most do offer free-trials or money-back guarantees. By leveraging these offers, you can access free live streams of the DFB-Pokal without actually spending anything. This obviously isn’t a long-term solution, but it does give you enough time to stream Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final before recovering your investment.

What is the best VPN for ServusTV?

ExpressVPN is the best choice for bypassing geo-restrictions to stream live sport on ServusTV, for a number of reasons:

Servers in 105 countries including Austria

Easy-to-use app available on all major devices including iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac, and more

Strict no-logging policy so your data is secure

Fast connection speeds free from throttling

Up to 10 simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee

A two-year subscription to ExpressVPN is on sale for $68.40 and includes an extra four months for free — 81% off for a limited time. This plan includes a year of free unlimited cloud backup and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee. Alternatively, you can get a one-month plan for just $12.99 (with money-back guarantee).

Live stream Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final for free with ExpressVPN.