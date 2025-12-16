Transfer rumors, news: Man Utd eye January move for Semenyo

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is being lined up for a January move to Manchester United, while Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is a target for AC Milan. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Antoine Semenyo has been linked with interest from Liverpool and Manchester City as well as Manchester United. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

– Manchester United are seriously considering a January move to swoop in ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are said to be weighing up the decision against their top priority of reinforcing manager Ruben Amorim’s midfield, with belief that the 25-year-old Ghana international could also shine as a wingback. Semenyo has six goals and three assists in 14 Premier League matches this season, but a recent scoring drought has seen him fail to score in the past seven games.

– AC Milan are interested in a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, Calciomercato reports. The Rossoneri remain keen on reinforcing their forward line in January, and it is believed that the 28-year-old is alongside Galatasaray’s Mauro Icardi on their short list. The Brazil international reportedly wants to start regularly to bolster his chances of playing at the FIFA World Cup next summer, but the Serie A side is unable to cover his €7 million-a-season salary in full. He made his return to Premier League action on Saturday as the Gunners defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium following a lengthy injury layoff.

– A move for Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck could be stepped up by Bayern Munich, according to Bild. The 26-year-old is reported to be seen as a potential alternative to center back Dayot Upamecano, who is yet to sign a new contract extension at the Allianz Arena amid interest in his signature from both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. It is expected that BVB would demand an offer worth €50m for Schlotterbeck, who has previously been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona.

– Tottenham Hotspur striker Mathys Tel has emerged as a potential option for Roma amid plans to strengthen their attack, Calciomercato reports. The Giallorossi see the 20-year-old as a potential alternative to Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, with the Red Devils keen on keeping him until the summer. The Serie A club is yet to make contact with Spurs regarding a deal for Tel, while it is also believed to be looking at Fiorentina’s Albert Gudmundsson.

– New talks are set to take place between Napoli and the representatives of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to Nicolo Schira. Mainoo continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford in the search for more minutes ahead of the World Cup, but the Red Devils have yet to indicate whether they are willing to part ways with the 20-year-old. It is believed that the Azzurri want to explore a potential loan deal in January.

– Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to undergo a medical with Ajax on Tuesday. (De Telegraaf)

– Barcelona could consider loaning out goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but a move to Saudi Arabia is unlikely. (Mundo Deportivo)

– AC Milan want to keep goalkeeper Mike Maignan at the club despite his current contract situation. He has previously been linked with Chelsea. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– On-loan Roma striker Evan Ferguson could return to Brighton & Hove Albion in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Juventus have no interest in including midfielder Khephren Thuram as part of any deal for Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi. (Tuttosport)

– Aston Villa are keen to hand attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía a new contract. (Football Insider)

– Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has no interest in returning to management despite reports linking him to Real Madrid. (Diario AS)

– Negotiations are ongoing between Villarreal and Angers regarding a deal for striker Sidiki Cherif. (L’Equipe)

– West Ham striker Niclas Füllkrug remains of interest to AC Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)

– A move for Elversberg striker Younes Ebnoutalib is being stepped up by Eintracht Frankfurt, who are closing in on reaching a verbal agreement for him. (Florian Plettenberg)

– AC Milan are exploring potential options to sign a center back in the January transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)