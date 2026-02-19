Travel to east and southeast Asian countries booms as Manchester Airport celebrates Lunar New Year

More than 520,000 passengers travelled on direct flights between Manchester and connections in east and southeast Asia last year – dwarfing the record set the previous year, when 363,000 made the trip.

The figures for 2025 also represent a staggering five-fold increase since 2013, the year that the Manchester China Forum was established, when just 90,000 passengers travelled on direct flights to the region.

Since then, Hainan Airlines and Juneyao Air have established flights from Manchester to Beijing and Shanghai respectively – and both increased their capacity in 2025, with up to three flights per day now operating between Manchester and China.

Singapore Airlines – which celebrates its 40th anniversary of flying to Manchester this year – operates a direct flight to Singapore Changi five days per week, and last year’s figures were also given a boost by Norse Atlantic launching Manchester’s first ever direct flight to Bangkok – the world’s most-visited city – in November.

Stephen Turner, Chief Commercial Officer at Manchester Airport, said: “We’re proud of our role in connecting the North with the world, so it’s wonderful to see thriving connections in east and southeast Asia. To top half a million passengers travelling to the region for the first time is an outstanding achievement but speaks to the quality of the product we’re now able to offer in our award-winning Terminal 2, as we reach the end of a decade-long £1.3bn programme of investment.

“We have no intention of standing still and we’re eager to continue our growth in this market – we know there is also still huge demand for travel to other countries and cities in the region and we are actively looking to add new routes to our network.

“For now though, I’d like to thank everyone who has chosen Manchester as their starting point for a trip to the region in the past year, and to wish everyone celebrating a very happy Year of the Horse.”

To celebrate the Year of the Horse, Hainan Airlines surprised passengers on yesterday’s inbound flight with a free horse plush toy. Hainan Airlines were also represented in the Lunar New Year parade in Manchester at the weekend.

