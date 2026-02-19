Australia v India: second women’s T20 international – live | Australia women’s cricket team

By / February 19, 2026
Wareham looks to dash down for a run after Gardner can only defend it back to the bowler and she’s run out for a diamond duck to finish the innings.

“,”elementId”:”7effd3bf-4083-4578-8190-9a240098b4e6″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771494307000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.45 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771494373000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771494373000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.46 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.46″,”title”:”WICKET! Wareham run out (Charani) 0 (Australia 163-5)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996db218f08c3f2aa620d30″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It looks like Perry made her ground, but the third umpire reveals that she didn’t have her bat grounded and she has to go.

“,”elementId”:”224d9889-31da-4747-89d7-22e30d2b7c4e”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771494177000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.42 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771494304000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.45 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771494305000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.45 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.45″,”title”:”WICKET! Perry run out (Kranti, Charani) 7 (Australia 163-4)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996d8408f083a5e8f05e0f3″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Litchfield looks to cut one through the field and a diving Smriti picks up the catch. At first no one is really convinved it’s a wicket except Smriti and soon she is proved right by the third umpire.

“,”elementId”:”49436b45-2c53-417b-9f4d-f76ae846339a”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771493440000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.30 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771493731000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.35 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771493555000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.32 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.32″,”title”:”WICKET! Litchfield c Smriti b Renuka 6 (Australia 145-3)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996d7168f083a5e8f05e0e8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Voll looked certain to get her first T20I century, but she can’t get the ball up and over the field and Amanjot takes a simple catch.

“,”elementId”:”e2745387-5831-45ee-be95-575f692623f9″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771493142000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.25 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771493232000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.27 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771493233000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.27 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.27″,”title”:”WICKET! Voll c Amanjot b Arundhati 88 (Australia 141-2)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996d5448f08a968d85b69d8″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Just as Mooney is really hitting her stride and upping her strike rate, she slaps one back quite innocuously into the waiting hands of Shafali and India have their first wicket.

“,”elementId”:”95ab0be4-8082-4c30-9c5b-e06d0c14f089″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771492676000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”04.17 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771492778000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”04.19 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771492779000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”04.19 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”04.19″,”title”:”WICKET! Mooney c Shafali b Arundhati 46 (Australia 128-1)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996c2ba8f083a5e8f05e052″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

1. Smriti Mandhana

“,”elementId”:”d76011ef-8503-43ee-8d31-c10f0625221b”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2. Shafali Verma

“,”elementId”:”00fdefae-595e-49c3-af40-86535b82499a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3. Jemimah Rodrigues

“,”elementId”:”08686f83-42ac-4c1d-a94b-7d309c4bed50″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4. Harmanpreet Kaur

“,”elementId”:”7ff73a26-08a4-4cee-98ed-f89bc9191720″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5. Richa Ghosh

“,”elementId”:”83716e91-7e11-4d51-9cbf-a2620c8b2ed2″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6. Deepti Sharma

“,”elementId”:”e08171c9-bdc6-4c75-8a8a-c01d288502a7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7. Arundhati Reddy

“,”elementId”:”3e0d3b0d-a201-4127-a88d-8dfd336c9fa7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8. Kranti Gaud

“,”elementId”:”9311a32d-aff6-4d38-91c3-36dae7a56fb1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

9. Sree Charani

“,”elementId”:”15defd34-3161-49f6-a401-93dccd2d5296″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

10. Renuka Singh Thakur

“,”elementId”:”a1858a08-f140-4160-be93-8ed70c160fb1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

11. Amanjot Kaur

“,”elementId”:”c7eb5191-7179-4fdd-b1f6-6f72a9dabc78″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771487930000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.58 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771488547000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”03.09 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771488547000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”03.09 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”03.09″,”title”:”India XI”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996c0458f083a5e8f05e042″,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

1. Beth Mooney (wk)

“,”elementId”:”26adfbdb-27f7-48dc-b193-9e6aee6ce9cd”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

2. Georgia Voll

“,”elementId”:”5438fe3a-3371-4ea7-9053-6290fb073cd6″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

3. Phoebe Litchfield

“,”elementId”:”e0bf7137-f4c0-4c5b-b3a0-e366ceb22f32″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

4. Ellyse Perry

“,”elementId”:”7165e1e4-6554-4504-ad92-8bec53d3d002″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

5. Ash Gardner (vc)

“,”elementId”:”c7eb3576-0517-4699-9d9b-b1fbba689848″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

6. Georgia Wareham

“,”elementId”:”b9bf84e8-5049-4265-bcf6-f9966a53c19e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

7. Annabel Sutherland

“,”elementId”:”7287ebe8-52b1-4573-9af6-7a8684a724c7″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

8. Nicola Carey

“,”elementId”:”29358f5d-5965-43f5-adc1-f740edc11f09″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

9. Sophie Molineux (c)

“,”elementId”:”884af9aa-3b50-4dc1-8037-c6d1664b79ae”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

10. Kim Garth

“,”elementId”:”454fac67-513d-4778-ab1d-65a2e17d4e16″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

11. Darcie Brown

“,”elementId”:”5f3fba68-bf3c-4827-8814-555d5f595c26″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771487301000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.48 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771487600000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771487600000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.53 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.53″,”title”:”Australia XI”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6996c0b08f08a968d85b694c”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Clearly India liked the way things played out for them after fielding first in the first T20, so they’re going to do it again!

“,”elementId”:”2d71c9be-16bb-4445-b73c-d0d5d4b54f38″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771487408000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.50 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771487448000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771487448000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.50 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.50″,”title”:”India won the toss and elected to field”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Thu 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”},{“id”:”6994fd968f08ec5f118505ad”,”elements”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome to the second T20 of the series and the second match of the “Sophie Molineux era” for Australia. You may remember that the first match didn’t go swimmingly for the new captain (though swimming was certainly on the cards after a huge downpour cut the match short).

“,”elementId”:”f26c5016-a52b-431e-a3ac-39f8e0d931c8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Australia could not manage to build a partnership and lost wickets with alarming regularity, putting on a total well short of par and without batting their full complement of overs. As a result, India were easily able to steer themselves ahead of DLS par before the rain hit and walked away with the first win of the series.

“,”elementId”:”5bece6e1-d3e5-41a8-aae2-72bf7aba731e”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

In contrast, today’s weather in our nation’s capital, where we lay our scene, is bright and rain-free, so both teams will need to be prepared to play a full match. For India, it will simply be about continuing their momentum – their bowling and fielding were excellent on Sunday – as well as getting the time to bat out a full innings and see what kind of total they are capable of amassing.

“,”elementId”:”ef0b6418-1bd3-42e2-a660-f2be9a35381a”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Australia will be looking to bounce back, and with a long line up of batters who all ended up with uncharacteristically low scores on Sunday, they are certainly capable of doing so.

“,”elementId”:”b67790db-379f-4d1c-a515-3cd2f0d566c9″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be a cracker of a match, so let’s get into it!

“,”elementId”:”086d0f40-afad-4649-a478-696edd1b87b2″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1771487250000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”02.47 EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1771487244000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”02.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublished”:1771487250000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”02.47 EST”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”02.47″,”title”:”Preamble”,”contributors”:[{“name”:”Megan Maurice”,”imageUrl”:” 19 Feb 2026 04.47 EST”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First published on Thu 19 Feb 2026 02.47 EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id”:”key-events-carousel-mobile”,”renderingTarget”:”Web”,”serverTime”:1771494603165}”>

Key events

20th over: Australia 163-5 (Gardner 10)

Charani comes on to bowl the final over, which starts with a single to Gardner and then a near run out on the second. Gardner and Perry are doing their best to finish with a bang and add some much-needed runs to the total, but they can’t seem to find the middle of the bat or the gaps in the field. The over finishes with two run outs and what seems like a below par score.

Share

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top