Travis Kelce shows early form at Chiefs training camp

On the first day of his 14th and likely final training camp, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke downfield into a corner route rather well-covered by linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill.

“Deep to short,” Bolton described their alignment around him, to “make it a little bit contested.”

But the ever-aware Kelce found the fleeting sweet spot, and, presto, Patrick Mahomes whistled the ball right where it had to be.

“That’s just what (Kelce) does; he’s been doing it for a long time,” Bolton said. “Those two guys, man, they’re just like on a string.”

One of the most prolific and mesmerizing duos in sports history, really, offered an encouraging early reprisal.

The moment reflected the steady progress of Mahomes from season-ending knee surgery.

But in the wake of a summer marked by the commotion over his wedding to Taylor Swift, it also was a fine signal from the svelte-looking Kelce that his bounce-back 2025 season — a clear step quicker, and clear frame lighter — was no fluke.

“He stayed in shape,” coach Andy Reid said, grinning as he added, “He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce does a little jig after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan.16, 2022, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Whether this is Kelce’s so-called last dance remains a matter of conjecture.

But it’s a fine time to savor all we see from the sole remaining player of Reid’s 2013 inaugural team in Kansas City, a fierce force who began as what Reid has called “kind of a wild pony” and came to be essential to the culture of a franchise that played in five Super Bowls in six years before tumbling to 6-11 last season.

That infectious work ethic apparently already had resurfaced on Day One.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a catch and runs during 7-on-7 drills at Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in St. Joseph. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

“He’s a great leader, and he works so hard, and he wants to be in there,” Reid said. “For a young guy to look at that … it’s hard for them to make an excuse to take a rep off.”

With a smile, Reid added, “If they try to get sneaky, he yanks ‘em back in there. Makes ‘em go.”

Just like he’s made the Chiefs go for so long and in so many ways.

But even as we should appreciate this season with Kelce, it bears mention that the best version of this team figures to be one weaning itself from him.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks down to the practice field at Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in St. Joseph. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

Not neglecting him, of course, but not over-relying on a player who will turn 37 in October.

Simply put, the Chiefs’ offense needs to be more versatile and dynamic after finishing 15th, 15th and 21st in points scored the last three seasons.

The organization has taken a key measure with the addition of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. He should energize the running game.

But remaining among the key questions of camp and the season ahead is who else will emerge in the passing game:

Can receiver Xavier Worthy take a step forward after taking an apparent step back last season … or was it mostly because of his shoulder?

Can receiver Rashee Rice return to the form that made him the guy the Chiefs wanted to run their offense through as far back as 2024 — and, if so, can he be counted on in the long haul?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) smiles as he walks down to the practice field at Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in St. Joseph. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

Is receiver Tyquan Thornton capable of adding a dimension to his game beyond his penchant for the deep ball?

Is rookie wideout Cyrus Allen as good as he looks early — enough to already be earning trust from Mahomes, as Reid put it Wednesday?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen catches a pass and runs during 7-on-7 drills at Chiefs training camp on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in St. Joseph. Dominick Williams dowilliams@kcstar.com

Counterintuitive as it might sound, less could be more from Kelce — who last season harkened to his swivel-hipped past as he averaged 11.2 yards a catch on 76 receptions, after managing just 8.5 yards on 97 the year before (and seldom breaking a tackle).

The concept was a point well made by general manager Brett Veach in 2025. While the numbers might figure to come down, the GM said then, they’ll still be notable even as the intangibles add something else altogether.

Because as such a leader and presence to be accounted for, Kelce automatically makes the Chiefs better.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce celebrated after Kelce scored a second touchdown in the second quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Jill Toyoshiba/FILE PHOTO The Kansas City Star

Considering also his connection with Mahomes, Veach added, “It’s almost like a little bit of him and Pat (are) a conductor for everybody else.”

Just like they’re still an example … even as the Chiefs need others to step up to keep that viable, expand their range and make the most of what Kelce has come back for — the chance to win another Super Bowl.

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