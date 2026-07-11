Tracking Duke Energy power outages amid heavy rain, storms in Charlotte region on July 10, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Power outages were a concern on Friday afternoon as heavy rain and storms moved through the Charlotte region.

As of 11 p.m. on Friday, July 10, there were more than 21,200 Duke Energy customers without power across the Carolinas, according to the utility company’s outage map.

Those outages were primarily located the in Charlotte area at that time. There were a few larger outages also reported in the Raleigh area, and in Anderson County, South Carolina.

Nearby, more than 15 Union Power Cooperative customers were without power, according to the cooperative’s website at that time. It did not appear that Blue Ridge Energy was experiencing any outages at that time.

Click here for the latest forecast from our First Alert Weather team.

Storms expected Friday evening, through weekend

Scattered rain and thunderstorms were expected to move through the Charlotte region through Friday evening. Storms could be strong with damaging winds and possible localized flooding.

More storms are expected this weekend as a cold front moves through the region. The weekend is not expected to be a washout, but several rounds of thunderstorms will develop and track across the Carolinas.

Avoid downed power lines

When power lines are knocked down amid severe weather, it’s vital to avoid them at all costs.

Here are some safety tips regarding downed power lines, from Duke Energy:

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.

Consider all power lines — as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines — energized and dangerous.

Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800-228-8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.

Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Power outage maps for all power companies in Carolinas

Below is a list of real-time outage maps for all power companies in North Carolina and South Carolina, as provided by officials.

North Carolina

Duke Energy 800-769-3766

Duke Energy Progress 800-419-6356

Dominion Energy 866-366-4357

Albemarle EMC 800-274-2072

Blue Ridge Electric 800-448-2383

Brunswick EMC 800-682-5309

Cape Hatteras Electric Coop. 866-511-9862

Carteret-Craven Electric Coop. 800-682-2217

Central EMC 877-766-6769

City of Concord – Concord Electric Systems

Edgecombe-Martin County EMC 800-690-0657

Energy United 800-386-4833

Four County EMC 888-368-7289

French Broad EMC 828-649-2051

Halifax EMC 800-690-0522

Haywood EMC 800-951-6088

Jones-Onslow EMC 800-681-4146

Lumbee River EMC 800-683-5571

Pee Dee EMC 800-693-0190

Piedmont EMC 800-449-2667

Pitt and Greene EMC 800-622-1362

Randolph EMC 877-736-2633

Roanoke Electric Cooperative 800-358-9437

Rutherford EMC 800-521-0920

South River EMC 800-338-5530

Surry-Yadkin EMC 336-356-4141

Tideland EMC 800-637-1079

Tri-County EMC 800-548-4869

Union Power 800-794-4423

Wake EMC 800-743-3155

Wilson Energy 252-399-2424

North Carolina outage resources are provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

South Carolina

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