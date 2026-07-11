Tracking Duke Energy power outages amid heavy rain, storms in Charlotte region on July 10, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Power outages were a concern on Friday afternoon as heavy rain and storms moved through the Charlotte region.
As of 11 p.m. on Friday, July 10, there were more than 21,200 Duke Energy customers without power across the Carolinas, according to the utility company’s outage map.
Those outages were primarily located the in Charlotte area at that time. There were a few larger outages also reported in the Raleigh area, and in Anderson County, South Carolina.
Nearby, more than 15 Union Power Cooperative customers were without power, according to the cooperative’s website at that time. It did not appear that Blue Ridge Energy was experiencing any outages at that time.
Click here for the latest forecast from our First Alert Weather team.
Storms expected Friday evening, through weekend
Scattered rain and thunderstorms were expected to move through the Charlotte region through Friday evening. Storms could be strong with damaging winds and possible localized flooding.
More storms are expected this weekend as a cold front moves through the region. The weekend is not expected to be a washout, but several rounds of thunderstorms will develop and track across the Carolinas.
Avoid downed power lines
When power lines are knocked down amid severe weather, it’s vital to avoid them at all costs.
Here are some safety tips regarding downed power lines, from Duke Energy:
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging.
- Consider all power lines — as well as trees, limbs and anything else in contact with power lines — energized and dangerous.
- Report all power line hazards to Duke Energy at 800-228-8485, or contact your local emergency services department or agency.
- Keep children and family pets away from areas where lines may have fallen (backyards, fields, schoolyards, etc.).
- If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
Power outage maps for all power companies in Carolinas
Below is a list of real-time outage maps for all power companies in North Carolina and South Carolina, as provided by officials.
North Carolina
- Duke Energy 800-769-3766
- Duke Energy Progress 800-419-6356
- Dominion Energy 866-366-4357
- Albemarle EMC 800-274-2072
- Blue Ridge Electric 800-448-2383
- Brunswick EMC 800-682-5309
- Cape Hatteras Electric Coop. 866-511-9862
- Carteret-Craven Electric Coop. 800-682-2217
- Central EMC 877-766-6769
- City of Concord – Concord Electric Systems
- Edgecombe-Martin County EMC 800-690-0657
- Energy United 800-386-4833
- Four County EMC 888-368-7289
- French Broad EMC 828-649-2051
- Halifax EMC 800-690-0522
- Haywood EMC 800-951-6088
- Jones-Onslow EMC 800-681-4146
- Lumbee River EMC 800-683-5571
- Pee Dee EMC 800-693-0190
- Piedmont EMC 800-449-2667
- Pitt and Greene EMC 800-622-1362
- Randolph EMC 877-736-2633
- Roanoke Electric Cooperative 800-358-9437
- Rutherford EMC 800-521-0920
- South River EMC 800-338-5530
- Surry-Yadkin EMC 336-356-4141
- Tideland EMC 800-637-1079
- Tri-County EMC 800-548-4869
- Union Power 800-794-4423
- Wake EMC 800-743-3155
- Wilson Energy 252-399-2424
North Carolina outage resources are provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
South Carolina
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