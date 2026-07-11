FC Barcelona Has Made Another Offer For A Highly-Rated Star

FC Barcelona has made an offer for another potential squad member amid its pursuit of Karim Adeyemi. This has been reported by Nieuwsblad in Belgium in addition to Catalonia’s SPORT, both of which cited anonymous sources. Visionhaus

FC Barcelona has made an offer for another potential new squad member amid its pursuit of Karim Adeyemi. This has been reported by Nieuwsblad in Belgium in addition to Catalonia’s SPORT, both of which cited anonymous sources.

The player in question is Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, who has been described as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking talents.

Barça have reportedly already made an initial offer of $11.4 million (€10 million) to his Belgium employers, which has been knocked back.

Contact between the relevant parties is constant, however, and it’s believed that Brugge will eventually cave in if the Catalans offer slightly more and a high percentage of a future sale of the 18-year-old.

Bisiwu would don Blaugrana for the next four seasons if the deal, being brokered by Sporting Director Deco and Joao Amaral, gets over the line.

The rough plan is for Bisiwu to join the Barça Atletic reserve team but with chances of making Hansi Flick’s senior squad if he kicks on under Juliano Belletti.